2026 Portuguese Moto3 - Qualifying Results
Results from qualifying for round twenty-one, the Portuguese Moto3 Grand Prix, where David Almansa claimed pole position with a record lap.
Qualifying for the Moto3 Portuguese Grand Prix saw David Almansa continue his dominant start to the weekend, setting another new lap record on the way to his eighth pole of the season, at a damp Portimao.
The Dynavolt Liqui Moly Intact GP rider had been fastest on Friday, with what was then a new record lap, however, by FP2 2026 champion Maximo Quiles was swapping fastest laps with his fellow countryman, before unscheduled rain arrived at the Algarve track.
In Q2 the session began again with Almansa and Quiles at the top pf the timesheets, with the number 22 bike ahead when the riders peeled back into the pits before their final time attack, having found solo space.
Back on track, Almansa pulled clear of the riders who followed him on pit exit, with a second flying lap bringing another new record, beating his own time with a new bast of 1’ 45.652s.
Rookie Brian Uriarte held off on leaving the pits when Almansa exited, opting instead to wait for Quiles who was out of sync after staying out longer.
The two rode close, which frustrated Quiles, who eventually pulled out wide, with Uriarte then using the clear track ahead to climb from 13th to second, almost half a second slower than Almansa, at 0.462s slower on his best run.
David Munoz had also waited for Quiles, but had less to lose at third when the riders pitted crossing the line behind Uriarte to re-gain third and join his Dynavolt team-mate on the front row.
Joel Kelso was on pole in Portimao last season, and was top three on Friday for his return to the track with GRYD Racing. The Australian backed that up with another top three performance in the changeable FP2 session, and in a separate group on track finished fourth quickest, maintaining his form in the Algarve to be the top Honda rider on the grid.
Joel Esteban tried to hold onto Almansa ahead, using him a a fast, distant marker helped the Level Up - MTA rider to fifth in Q2.
Rico Salmela was sixth quickest for Red Bull KTM Tech3, moving ahead of 2025 Portimao winner Quiles, who dropped to seventh for Aspar.
Guido Pini was the only faller in the session, off in the gravel by turn ten, having done enough for eighth, to be the top Leopard rider, with Adrian Fernandez down in 14th.
Alvaro Carpe was tucked in behind Almansa and Esteban but lost time in the final sector, leaving him in ninth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Valentin Perrone completed the top ten in qualifying for Tech3.
Adrian Cruces was the best of the riders to come uo from Q1, bur was over a second slower than Almansa, in 11th.
Official Portimao Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Angel Piqueras (2025) 1’ 46.881s
Best Pole: Jose Antonio Rueda (2024) 1’ 46.379s
Old all-time lap record: David Almansa (Practice, 2026) 1’ 45.879s
New all-time lap record: David Almansa (Q2, 2026) 1’ 45.652s
Q1 - Adrian Cruces leads the way to second session.
CIP Green Power rider Cruces shone in the tricky conditions, immediately fast in the first qualifying session, to lead the rest of the riders by over half a second by the time the returned to the pits.
On the return to track, team-mate Scott Ogden (13th in Q2) cut the advantage held by Cruces to 0.387s to move to Q2 in a clear second.
With a lot of stalling few riders improved, with both Honda Team Asia’s Zen Mitani (17th in Q2) and CODE Motorsports Ruche Moodley (18th in Q2) holding onto their progression spots.
Ryusei Yamanaka did find time, going from seventh to fifth for MT Helmets, but just missed out on a Q2 place, so will line up 19th.
Eddie O’Shea got a pep talk from team-mate Kelso in the garage, but was followed out of the pits. The British rider was passed by Cruces, with O’Shea looking to follow before the Spaniard pulled out of his lap, leaving O’Shea at the front again, improving in time, but not position for sixth and 20th on the grid.
Cormac Buchanan will starting 23rd after his return from a long injury lay-off on the second CODE Motorsports bike.
Kiattisak Singhapong was the only faller in the session.
Red Bull Rookies champion Benat Fernandez, continued his early run-out with his 2027 team, Level UP - MTA, in for the absent Matteo Bertelle, improving throughout to a competitive time in 25th.
Full qualifying results can be found below.
Moto3 Qualifying Results:
2026 Portuguese Moto3 - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|1' 45.652s
|2
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.462s
|3
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.580s
|4
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD Racing (Honda)
|+0.599s
|5
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.663s
|6
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.702s
|7
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.731s
|8
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.745s
|9
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.760s
|10
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.950s
|11
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.026s
|12
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.028s
|13
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.059s
|14
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|1.127s
|15
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|1.472s
|16
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|1.581s
|17
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|1.797s
|18
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|2.558s
|Q1
|19
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|1' 47.896s
|20
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - Racing (Honda)
|1' 48.140s
|21
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|1' 48.285s
|22
|Kiattisak Singhapong
|THA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|1' 48.329s
|23
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|1'48.391s
|24
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|1' 48.421s
|25
|Benat Fernandez
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|1'48.524s
|26
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|1' 48.821s