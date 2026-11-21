Qualifying for the Moto3 Portuguese Grand Prix saw David Almansa continue his dominant start to the weekend, setting another new lap record on the way to his eighth pole of the season, at a damp Portimao.

The Dynavolt Liqui Moly Intact GP rider had been fastest on Friday, with what was then a new record lap, however, by FP2 2026 champion Maximo Quiles was swapping fastest laps with his fellow countryman, before unscheduled rain arrived at the Algarve track.

In Q2 the session began again with Almansa and Quiles at the top pf the timesheets, with the number 22 bike ahead when the riders peeled back into the pits before their final time attack, having found solo space.

Back on track, Almansa pulled clear of the riders who followed him on pit exit, with a second flying lap bringing another new record, beating his own time with a new bast of 1’ 45.652s.

Rookie Brian Uriarte held off on leaving the pits when Almansa exited, opting instead to wait for Quiles who was out of sync after staying out longer.

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The two rode close, which frustrated Quiles, who eventually pulled out wide, with Uriarte then using the clear track ahead to climb from 13th to second, almost half a second slower than Almansa, at 0.462s slower on his best run.

David Munoz had also waited for Quiles, but had less to lose at third when the riders pitted crossing the line behind Uriarte to re-gain third and join his Dynavolt team-mate on the front row.

Joel Kelso was on pole in Portimao last season, and was top three on Friday for his return to the track with GRYD Racing. The Australian backed that up with another top three performance in the changeable FP2 session, and in a separate group on track finished fourth quickest, maintaining his form in the Algarve to be the top Honda rider on the grid.

Joel Esteban tried to hold onto Almansa ahead, using him a a fast, distant marker helped the Level Up - MTA rider to fifth in Q2.

Rico Salmela was sixth quickest for Red Bull KTM Tech3, moving ahead of 2025 Portimao winner Quiles, who dropped to seventh for Aspar.

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Guido Pini was the only faller in the session, off in the gravel by turn ten, having done enough for eighth, to be the top Leopard rider, with Adrian Fernandez down in 14th.

Alvaro Carpe was tucked in behind Almansa and Esteban but lost time in the final sector, leaving him in ninth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Valentin Perrone completed the top ten in qualifying for Tech3.

Adrian Cruces was the best of the riders to come uo from Q1, bur was over a second slower than Almansa, in 11th.

Official Portimao Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Angel Piqueras (2025) 1’ 46.881s

Best Pole: Jose Antonio Rueda (2024) 1’ 46.379s

Old all-time lap record: David Almansa (Practice, 2026) 1’ 45.879s

New all-time lap record: David Almansa (Q2, 2026) 1’ 45.652s



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Q1 - Adrian Cruces leads the way to second session.

CIP Green Power rider Cruces shone in the tricky conditions, immediately fast in the first qualifying session, to lead the rest of the riders by over half a second by the time the returned to the pits.

On the return to track, team-mate Scott Ogden (13th in Q2) cut the advantage held by Cruces to 0.387s to move to Q2 in a clear second.

With a lot of stalling few riders improved, with both Honda Team Asia’s Zen Mitani (17th in Q2) and CODE Motorsports Ruche Moodley (18th in Q2) holding onto their progression spots.

Ryusei Yamanaka did find time, going from seventh to fifth for MT Helmets, but just missed out on a Q2 place, so will line up 19th.

Eddie O’Shea got a pep talk from team-mate Kelso in the garage, but was followed out of the pits. The British rider was passed by Cruces, with O’Shea looking to follow before the Spaniard pulled out of his lap, leaving O’Shea at the front again, improving in time, but not position for sixth and 20th on the grid.

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Cormac Buchanan will starting 23rd after his return from a long injury lay-off on the second CODE Motorsports bike.

Kiattisak Singhapong was the only faller in the session.

Red Bull Rookies champion Benat Fernandez, continued his early run-out with his 2027 team, Level UP - MTA, in for the absent Matteo Bertelle, improving throughout to a competitive time in 25th.

Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto3 Qualifying Results:



2026 Portuguese Moto3 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) 1' 45.652s 2 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.462s 3 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.580s 4 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD Racing (Honda) +0.599s 5 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.663s 6 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.702s 7 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.731s 8 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.745s 9 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.760s 10 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.950s 11 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.026s 12 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.028s 13 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.059s 14 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1.127s 15 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) 1.472s 16 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1.581s 17 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1.797s 18 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) 2.558s Q1 19 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1' 47.896s 20 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - Racing (Honda) 1' 48.140s 21 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1' 48.285s 22 Kiattisak Singhapong THA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1' 48.329s 23 Cormac Buchanan NZL CODE Motorsports (KTM) 1'48.391s 24 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1' 48.421s 25 Benat Fernandez SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) 1'48.524s 26 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1' 48.821s

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