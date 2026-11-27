Moto3 saw David Almansa back on new lap record pace to lead the riders moving directly to Q2 in qualifying, ahead of the Valencia Grand Prix.

A chilly start at Circuit Ricardo Tormo made way for warmer track conditions in Practice, with the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider able to sit out the final dash for a Q2 place, with his 1’ 36.402s new record lap, set with a little under ten minutes remaining, still holding firm for the KTM rider.

Alvaro Carpe reduced the gap back to second, finishing 0.273s slower for Red Bull KTM Ajo, with rookie Rico Salmela building on his podium finish last time in Portimao with a competitive third for the Tech3 team.

Champion Maximo Quiles was almost off of his Aspar bike six or seven times, all front end slides or wobbles as he pushed to stay in touch, as the first rider over half a second away from the new benchmark lap.

Jesus Rios locked in behind Quiles for his best run, taking the Rivacold Snipers rookie to fifth - the top Honda rider in Practice.

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Adrian Cruces was sixth quickest for CIP Green Power, Ahead of GRYD Racing's Joel Kelso and FP1 session leader and last seasons race winner, Adrian Fernandez, who had an early trip into the gravel on his way to eighth for Leopard Honda.

Joel Esteban placed ninth for Level Up - MTA, with Marco Morelli close behind to complete the top ten in the session on the second Aspar entry.

Brian Uriarte had trouble finding a clean lap and had his own run in and out of the gravel when in ninth, dropping him to 11th on the second Ajo bike, just quicker than Hakim Danish who finished Friday in 12th and a second away from Almansa’s time for MT Helmets.

The remaining Q2 places went to Ryusei Yamanaka, who was 13th behind his team-mate and Zen Mitani, who built on a strong FP1 showing to finish the second session of the day in 14th, ahead of team-mate Veda Pratama, who will need a trip through Q1 to move up the grid.

Dynavolt’s second rider David Munoz, also missed out in 20th.

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Leo Rammerstorfer (26th) fell in the session, at turn eleven.

Moto3 Practice times:

2026 Valencia Moto3 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) 1' 36.402s 2 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.273s 3 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.393s 4 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.572s 5 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.690s 6 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.753s 7 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD Racing (Honda) +0.819s 8 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.827s 9 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.870s 10 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.944s 11 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.996s 12 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1,021s 13 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.038s 14 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.103s 15 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.104s 16 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.204s 17 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.298s 18 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +1.321s 19 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.344s 20 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +1.454s 21 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - Racing (Honda) +1.485s 22 Kiattisak Singhapong THA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.518s 23 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +1.786s 24 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.850s 25 Cormac Buchanan NZL CODE Motorsports (KTM) +1.858s 26 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.943s



Official Valencia Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Alvaro Carpe (2025) 1’ 37.715s

Best Pole: Adrian Fernandez (2025) 1’ 36.990s

Old all-time lap record: Adrian Fernandez (2025) 1’ 36.990s

New all-time lap record: David Almansa (2026, Practice) 1’ 36.402s

Free Practice 1

The opening session of the day at Valencia saw a flurry of faster laps with five minutes remaining, with Fernandez taking the top slot for Leopard and Honda, just 0.010s quicker than Carpe, the best of the KTM rider for the Ajo team in second.

The early top three was completed by long-term session leader Almansa, with Salmela also briefly leading on his way to fourth, and fellow rookie Danish completing the FP1 top five.

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2026 champion Quiles was down in 11th, riding behind Aspar team-mate Morelli for much of the session until he fell at turn ten.

Munoz was the highest placed of the riders to slide off into the gravel, in 16th, with fellow fallers Yamanaka and Pratama joining Morelli at the bottom of the timesheets.



FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times: