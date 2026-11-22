The Moto3 Portuguese Grand Prix came down to a fiery last lap battle, won by a brave Maximo Quiles, who was out of his seat on the last lap in the tricky conditions at a damp Portimao.

Greeted by a still soggy, but drying track after more rain overnight, David Almansa launched from pole with the race declared wet and the distance shortened to twelve laps.

With most of the riders choosing slicks, rookie Brian Uriarte got a lightning start and developed over a two second gap, with Quiles giving chase.

As the gap came down, a trio formed at the front of Almansa, Quiles and Uriarte, with Adrian Fernandez and Rico Salmela in touch behind.

2026 champion Quiles had qualified down in seventh on the grid after a frustrating qualifying for the Aspar rider. The winner of the race at Portimao last season made his move into the lead on lap ten, with a pass on Almansa first, then Uriarte taken at the next corner.

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The final lap saw Quiles come as close to a crash as you can get without falling, coming back from what looked like a certain highside to collect his twelfth win by a margin of 0.457s.

Chaos was unfolding behind with Fernandez and Salmela now very much a part of the podium battle. Almansa went for a space that was not there, and cleaned out Uriarte, with the duo behind close enough to pounce.

It was another rookie, Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Salmela, who found a clean gap to pull into second, for his first Moto3 podium. Salmela became the first Finnish rider to feature on a rostrum in the lightweight class since Mika Kallio, back in 2006.

The result saw back-to-back podium appearances for Fernandez, who made huge progress from 14th on the grid to build on his second place in Qatar, surviving his own late contact with Almansa to be the top Honda rider behind the KTM duo for Leopard Racing.

Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider Almansa received a long lap penalty equivalent of three seconds added to his time for his actions, which saw the Spaniard keep fourth, heading straight to the Ajo garage to hug and console an upset Uriarte, who re-mounted to finish sixth.

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Ahead of him on track was Joel Kelso, who was at the front of the next group on track after getting dropped by the leaders in fifth for GRYD Racing.

Guido Pini was a distant seventh on the second Leopard, finishing just ahead of Ajo rider Alvaro Carpe in eighth.

British rider Scott Ogden pulled to the front of the next pack on track to match his best result of the season in ninth for CIP Green Power, with Valentin Perrone completing the top ten in Portugal on the second Tech3 entry.

Joel Esteban faded to eleventh for Level UP - MTA, just holding off Adrian Cruces on his CIP Green Power bike in the run to the line.

David Munoz was next to the chequered flag. The Dynavolt rider got off to an aggressive start from the front row, pulling in front of team-mate Almansa and aiding Uriarte to his early lead before a rapid drop back into the pack, recovering to 13th.

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Casey O’Gorman made huge gains form 24th on the grid, claiming a 13th placed finish for SIC58 Squadra Corse, with the final point on offer going to Jesus Rios for the Rivacold Snipers team.



Official Portimao Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Angel Piqueras (2025) 1’ 46.881s

Best Pole: David Almansa (Q2, 2026) 1’ 45.652s

New all-time lap record: David Almansa (Q2, 2026) 1’ 45.652s

Crashes, injuries and replacements

2026 Red Bull Rookies champion Benat Fernandez, replaced Matteo Bertelle for some early experience with his 2027 Moto3 team, finishing 19th for Level UP - MTA.

The track conditions brought a possible tyre gamble into play, with the track sure to dry over the course of the race. After the sighting laps, the majority of the rider had gone with slicks, leaving those on wets to fall back immediately. The only rider to take the risk was Ryusei Yamanaka, who later pulled into the pits.

Veda Pratama was the only other faller, off on the final corner of the first lap.

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Championship Standings

Quiles added another 25 points to his total, moving onto 417 points, with just the Valencia round remaining. Almansa stays second overall on 266 points, with Carpe third on 224.

Uriarte remains the top rookie, fourth in the overall standings with 217 points, ahead of podium finisher Fernandez,who has 193 points. His nearest rookie rival remains Pratama who stayed on 144 in sixth after his DNF.



Full Moto3 race results can be found below.

Moto3 Race Results:

