Qualifying for the Moto3 Valencia Grand Prix saw rookie Brian Uriarte set a new lap record for pole position at circuit Ricardo Tormo.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo rookie is looking to beat his team-mate Alvaro Carpe to third in the overall standings, and gave himself a huge chance to move ahead after picking up his fourth pole of the season, with a new record lap of 1’ 35.938s, going to the top of the timesheets while riding behind David Almansa.



Portimao polesitter Almansa finished Friday fastest. The championship runner-up for 2026 was one of many fallers in the chilly morning FP2 session, but had been the first to set a new record lap in Q2.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider gave one final push for pole, but under pressure with Uriarte still sat in behind he slipped of at the final corner, leaving the Spanish rider just 0.025s behind at the chequered flag.

2026 Moto3 champion Maximo Quiles fell twice in the morning during FP2 as he continues to push his Aspar to the limit, but had composed himself for qualifying finishing third in the session, just 0.041s behind the pole lap in a close session.

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Alvaro Carpe led the way in FP2 earlier in the day, comfortable in the cooler conditions and at one point led the Q2 session, with what was then the record lap on his way to fourth on the second Ajo bike.

Guido Pini made huge forward progress. Sat in 24th after Friday, the Leopard rider used his second chance in qualifying after moving up from Q1 to finish fifth, the top Honda in qualifying.

Rookies Rico Salmela and Jesus Rios continued their upturns in form into Q2, with the Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider in sixth and the Rivacold Snipers rider seventh.

David Munoz moved onto eighth on the second Dynavolt entry after coming up from Q1, ahead of the sole remaining MT Helmets - MSI rider, Hakim Danish, with the rookie setting the ninth best time in Q2.

Joel Kelso crashed late in the session, but had done enough to hold onto a top ten start for GRYD Racing.

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Adrian Fernandez won from pole at Valencia at the end of last season, the Leopard rider was also a late faller this time out, finishing Q2 in 11th on the second Leopard machine.

Veda Pratama had been due to go out on track in Q1 after finishing Friday in 15th behind team-mate Zen Mitani. With Ryusei Yamanaka and MT Helmets parting ways with immediate effect before qualifying got underway the Indonesian rider was elevated to Q1, where he placed 12th, one place behind Mitani again after a late fall in Q2.

Joel Estaban crashed early in the session, leaving the Level UP - MTA rider without a fast lap to his name.

Official Valencia Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Alvaro Carpe (2025) 1’ 37.715s

Best Pole: Adrian Fernandez (2025) 1’ 36.990s

Old all-time lap record: Adrian Fernandez (2025) 1’ 36.990s

New all-time lap record: Brian Uriarte (2026, Q2) 1’ 35.938s

Q1 - Valentin Perrone leads Q2 Charge in Valencia

The first fifteen minutes of qualifying saw Valentin Perrone (15th in Q2) and Munoz leap straight into the top two on their first flying laps. There was no changes after the visit to the pits before the final runs, so Matteo Bertelle (17th in Q2) held onto third with Pini in the final progression slot.

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All the bikes in the session still had their tyre warmers still on heading into the final two and a half minutes. Cormac Buchanan blinked first, riding solo up to fifth, before beig knocked back to seventh by the next group on track, to line up 21st for CODE Motorsports.

Casey O’Gorman was the rider to just miss out in fifth, riding around with his SIC58 Squadra Corse team-mate Leo Rammerstorfer took him to fifth, for 19th on the grid.

Kiattisak Singhapong also improved, but only to sixth, so the Snipers rider will fill 20th on race day.

Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto3 Qualifying Results:

2026 Valencia Moto3 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1' 35.938s 2 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.025s 3 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.041s 4 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.214s 5 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.245s 6 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.463s 7 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.480s 8 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.932s 9 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.098s 10 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD Racing (Honda) +1.191s 11 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.295s 12 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.297s 13 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.339s 14 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +1.363s 15 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.382s 16 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.501s 17 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +1.827s 18 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) 2' 41.546s Q1 19 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1' 37.841s 20 Kiattisak Singhapong THA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1' 37.894s 21 Cormac Buchanan NZL CODE Motorsports (KTM) 1' 37.952s 22 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) 1' 38.028s 23 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - Racing (Honda) 1' 38.148s 24 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) 1' 38.277s 25 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1'38.385s 26 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) DNS

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