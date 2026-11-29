The Moto3 Valencia Grand Prix saw the class sign off again with a fiery last lap battle that saw David Almansa cross the line first for victory at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Brian Uriarte started from pole, but the race soon became a group of five, free of the rest of the field with the lead changing constantly.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider saw an opportunity to pass Maximo Quiles at the beginning of the final lap and took his chance, holding on out front on his KTM for a fifth win, ending the season as he started, on the top step of the podium.

Behind, Quiles was attacked from all sides in the run to the line - a risky move from fourth saw Alvaro Carpe lunge up the inside of the Aspar bike to snatch second, 0.335s behind Almansa -a move that decided the battle for a top three championship finish, with Uriarte wide as he looked to charge around the other side of the number 28.

After slight contact, Quiles brought his gold numbered bike home in front, for a determined third to finish his winning year on the rostrum, covering the third place slot with a tribute flag for the late Luis Salom.

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After giving all he had Uriarte had to settle for fourth in the race, and the title hunt on the second Ajo machine, with fellow rookie Rico Salmela ending his stong run at the end of the season at the back of the group of frontrunners with fifth.

The next pack on track was led to the chequered flag by Marco Morelli, who quickly made gains from 14th on the grid on the second Aspar bike to finish sixth.

2025 Valencia winner Adrian Fernandez was a lonely sixth for most of the race after Leopard team-mate Pini exited in front of him, the top Honda was unable to bridge the gap to the battle ahead, then caughr by the group behind in the closing stages.

Rookie Jesus Rios concluded a strong weekend with eighth in the race for Rivacold Snipers, just ahead of CIP Green Power rider Adrian Cruces in ninth, with Joel Esteban taking a top ten finish for Level UP - MTA.

Casey O’Gorman also made uo places early in the race after failing to get out of Q1, going from 19th to 11th for SIC 58 Squadra corse, clear of the next rider on track, Veda Pratama.

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Pratama had a weekend of ups and downs. A slow start saw him in Q1, before Ryusei Yamanaka’s absence saw him given that Q2 spot, going on to a top ten placement. The Indonesian rider was then given a double long lap penalty for disturbing Jesus Rios in Q2 while on a flying lap. The trips around the loop saw the Honda Team Asia rider drop out of the top twenty, before making a comeback to finish 12th.

Hakim Danish was 13th for MT Helmets, their sole remaining rider on the grid, ahead of Matteo Bertelle in 14th for Level Up - MTA. Scott Ogden signed off from Moto3 by taking the final point on offer on the second CIP Green Power entry.



Official Valencia Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Alvaro Carpe (2025) 1’ 37.715s

Best Pole: Brian Uriarte (2026, Q2) 1’ 35.938

All-time lap record: Brian Uriarte (2026, Q2) 1’ 35.938s

Zen Mitani had earned a top ten start, but the Honda Team Asia rider dropped out of contention after a jump start saw him handed a double loong lap penalty, finishing 17th.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Guido Pini was the first to exit, falling from the back of the lead group at turn six on lap three.

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David Munoz, who had qualified fourth, was sent to the back of the grid for riding slowly in qualifying, along with Valentin Perrone, who was 14th in Q2. From the back two rows forward progress came quickly from Munoz who made it into the top ten, before suffering with pain from his arm injury from earlier in the season and pulling off track and out of the race. Perrone went on to place 16th.

There was no Ryusei Yamanaka after Friday, with his parting with immediate effect from the MT Helmets - MSI team announced before qualifying.

Joel Kelso also missed the final race of the year, having fractured his pelvis in his late crash in Q2 on Saturday, with Pratama hitting the Australian when he fell at the same time.

Final championship standings

Quiles podium saw him finish with a record Moto3 points total of 433 after twenty-two races. Almansa’s win took him to 291, with Carpe claiming third overall after his electric finish for second, on 244 points, to top rookie Uriarte’s 230 final total.

Full Moto3 race results can be found below.

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Moto3 Race Results: