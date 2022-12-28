Explore beautiful Brittany by motorcycle in 2023...

Not only that, but Brittany can also be reached in as little as six hours, and with boats sailing from three ports in southwest England, a feast of two-wheeled delight is literally on your doorstep. In this feature, we’ll be taking you through some of the best roads in the region, highlighting places to stay, and things to do as you tour the region by motorcycle.

How to tour Brittany on a motorcycle | Places to go

How to get to Brittany on a motorcycle

The easiest and most convenient way to get to the region is with Brittany Ferries. Boats sail from Portsmouth, Poole and Plymouth in England, and Rosslare, and Cork in Ireland. You can travel to La Havre, Caen, Cherbourg, St Malo, and the most western tip of Brittany, Roscoff. You can be in Brittany in as little as six hours, or longer if sailing from ports that are further afield. Passengers can either opt for standard tickets, although cabins are also available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Where to go once you reach Brittany

One of the advantages of Brittany is that at around just 200 miles across, you’re never really that far from anywhere, and finding something to visit, or a pretty place to stop is easy. That said, there are some must-see spots and roads that are begging to be explored.

Mont St Michel

Quite possibly Brittany’s most famous landmark, Mont St Michel is an island community crowned by one of the most stunning Abby’s human hands have ever created. In years gone by, bikes and cars could travel to the island and ride the causeway to explore the area. Sadly, those days are gone, and a shuttle bus does the legwork for those preferring not to walk. That said, it is still a must-see destination, and once you arrive on the island there is a plethora of places to eat and things to see.

Getting to Mont St Michel by road on a motorcycle

St Malo is the nearest port and is only around an hour ride away. Take the D137 out of St Malo and then head east on the N176. Take a left at Pontorson and look for the D776 and stop when you can see the water. There is parking provided for cars and bikes, and from there you have a short walk to Place des Navettes. Here you can either hop on a shuttle or walk across the causeway. Personally, we’d opt for the second option, if time (and weather) allows.

Réserve Naturelle Nationale de la Baie de Saint-Brieuc

If you want to get to know the wildlife of the region (from a distance at least), the Baie De Saint-Brieuc is a very nice spot. Rugged cliffs are lapped by salt marshes that contain a diverse range of wildlife. Season dependant, you can spot Cattle Egrets, Red Godwits, Seals, and a host of other flora and fauna. The small town of Hillion is a short distance away, with spots to stop for lunch. For B&Bs and hotels you are better off heading into Saint-Brieuc on the other side of the bay.

How to get there from Saint Malo

For the best roads to Saint-Brieuc, steer clear of the Autoroutes and take the D168, out of Saint Malo and over the bridge. Pick up the D768 when you get to Saint-Jacut-de-la-Mer. Stick with it, the road gets better the further north you head, and you’ll get some nice views of the French north coast. When you get to Le Mayano you can either loop north for the nature reserve, or head west on the D172 for Saint-Brieuc.

Natural causeway at Sillon de Talbert

One of the most distinctive natural features of Brittany is the natural causeway at Sillon de Talbert. It’s classified as an area of special interest, and is surrounded by crystal blue seas that give the impression of a tropical paradise.

How to get to Sillon de Talbert

As with the above, hug take the D168 out of Saint Malo, and hug the coast. Instead of turning off and heading north for Saint Brieuc, stick on the coast, hugging the D786, then pick up the D20 at Lézardrieux. From there, the D20 will take you all the way to Sillon de Talbert.

How to tour Brittany on a motorcycle | Must-ride roads

Roscoff – Loqueffret – Quimper - Pont Aven

If you want to check out some nice roads further into Brittany, the route from Roscoff in the north to Pont Aven in the south is a good choice. The route takes you through the Parc naturel régional d'Armorique (an area in itself which deserves exploring) that is crisscrossed by roads that are reminiscent of the Cotswolds.

The pretty riverside town of Quimper is a fantastic place to stop off for lunch, with bars, cafes and restaurants along the banks of the river Odet. We’ve saved the best till last though, as your final destination of Pont Aven is simply stunning. L’Aven river dominates the small town, which is peppered with places to stay, eat and explore.

Portsall - Pointe de Saint Mathieu (La mer d Iroise)

This is a fairly short route, making it ideal for those on smaller-capacity bikes, but it still takes in some of the best coastlines in Brittany. Take the D27 out of Portsall and head south and carry on as you pick up the D27 south. When you reach Ker Eol, join the D28 and then the D5 at Lampaul-Plouarzel. The best route now isn’t the most inspiring but does mean you’ll get where you’re going with ease, as you head inland to Ploumoguer, picking up the D28, and then D85 which will take you to Saint Mathieu. The coastline here is stunning, crowned by the ruins of the 6th-century Saint Mathieu Abby and the lighthouse, built in 1835. There is a small selection of places to stay and eat once you get there, although due to its small size, it might be advisable to book in advance.

Guingamp to Camaret-Sur-Mer

This route will take you from the heart of Brittany, through the stunning national park and onto the coast. Take the N12 out of Guingamp and then jump on the E50 at Morlaix for around 5km and then join the D785 to head into the national park. Once you reach Brasparts, find the D21 to head west and follow the signs (or sat nav) to Crozon. Once there you have a short hop along the D8 which will take you on to Camaret-Sur-Mer.