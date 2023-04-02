Crash Home
Marco Bezzecchi, Argentina MotoGP, 01 April

Bezzecchi won Argentina MotoGP after Bagnaia crash - as it happened

Marco Bezzecchi won the Argentina MotoGP after a late crash by Francesco Bagnaia.

The wild start to the MotoGP season begins with victory from the VR46 rider!

19:09
18:48
18:48
Bezzecchi becomes MotoGP's newest winner

Bezzecchi takes a sensational win from Zarco and Marquez. 

18:47

Zarco has done it at turn five and Marquez doesn't look like he can respond. 

18:46
Last lap

Bezzecchi leads by six seconds but the battle is still on for second. 

18:44

Zarco is through after a small mistake from the Yamaha rider. 

18:43
Lap 23

Morbidelli is now catching Marquez but Zarco is coming at him even quicker. 

18:40

Zarco is on an absolute charge- he's a second quicker than every other rider and is closing in on Morbidelli and Marquez for the podium. 

18:37
Lap 20

Quartararo is making great progress as he's up to eighth place. 

18:35

A rare mistake from Bagnaia who has rejoined but is now last. Unbelievable!!

18:34
Lap 17

Bagnaia has crashed out. What drama in Argentina

18:32

Bagnaia has been unable to drop Marquez as Morbidelli has also closed back in on the two Ducati men. 

18:30
Lap 15

Great battling between Marquez and Bagnaia, as the latter gets through at the secodn time of asking. 

18:28
Lap 14

We have another change for P5 as Zarco is now through on Rins. 

18:25
Lap 13

Di Giannantonio has also dropped behind Zarco, Martin and Miller. 

18:24

Rins is now fifth after finally getting past Di Giannantonio. 

18:24
Lap 11

Barring a mistake, Bezzecchi is heading towards a comfortable victory as he leads by 3.5 seconds. There are still 14 laps remaining though. 

18:18
Lap 8

Stunning stuff from MotoGP rookie Augusto Fernandez as he makes overtakes on Quartararo and Espargaro in back-to-back corners. 

18:16
Lap 7

No further action on the Nakagami and Quartararo incident as well. 

18:14

Bezzecchi is dominating this race so far as he leads by nearly two seconds. 

18:14

No further action regarding the incident involving Vinales and Binder on lap one. 

18:12

Hats off to Di Giannantonio who started 14h but is currently fifth. 

18:11
Lap 5

A contender in the Sprint, Marini appears to be out of contention already after dropping to P12.

18:09

It's been a disastrous start for Fabio Quartararo who is 15th after being pushed off by Takaaki Nakagami on lap one. 

18:08
Lap 3

Morbidelli has recovered well after running wide at turn one and is fourth at present. 

