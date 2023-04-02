New 2023 MotoGP World Championship standings
Bezzecchi won Argentina MotoGP after Bagnaia crash - as it happened
Marco Bezzecchi won the Argentina MotoGP after a late crash by Francesco Bagnaia.
The wild start to the MotoGP season begins with victory from the VR46 rider!
Bezzecchi takes a sensational win from Zarco and Marquez.
Zarco has done it at turn five and Marquez doesn't look like he can respond.
Bezzecchi leads by six seconds but the battle is still on for second.
Zarco is through after a small mistake from the Yamaha rider.
Morbidelli is now catching Marquez but Zarco is coming at him even quicker.
Zarco is on an absolute charge- he's a second quicker than every other rider and is closing in on Morbidelli and Marquez for the podium.
Quartararo is making great progress as he's up to eighth place.
A rare mistake from Bagnaia who has rejoined but is now last. Unbelievable!!
Bagnaia has crashed out. What drama in Argentina
Bagnaia has been unable to drop Marquez as Morbidelli has also closed back in on the two Ducati men.
Great battling between Marquez and Bagnaia, as the latter gets through at the secodn time of asking.
We have another change for P5 as Zarco is now through on Rins.
Di Giannantonio has also dropped behind Zarco, Martin and Miller.
Rins is now fifth after finally getting past Di Giannantonio.
Barring a mistake, Bezzecchi is heading towards a comfortable victory as he leads by 3.5 seconds. There are still 14 laps remaining though.
Stunning stuff from MotoGP rookie Augusto Fernandez as he makes overtakes on Quartararo and Espargaro in back-to-back corners.
No further action on the Nakagami and Quartararo incident as well.
Bezzecchi is dominating this race so far as he leads by nearly two seconds.
No further action regarding the incident involving Vinales and Binder on lap one.
Hats off to Di Giannantonio who started 14h but is currently fifth.
A contender in the Sprint, Marini appears to be out of contention already after dropping to P12.
It's been a disastrous start for Fabio Quartararo who is 15th after being pushed off by Takaaki Nakagami on lap one.
Morbidelli has recovered well after running wide at turn one and is fourth at present.