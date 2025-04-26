2025 Spanish MotoGP: Qualifying LIVE UPDATES

After Alex Marquez topped both practice sessions on Friday at the Spanish MotoGP, the Gresini Ducati rider is in perhaps the best shape he's been in to take his second premier class pole position.

MotoGP FP2 will precede qualifying, of course, getting underway at 10:10 local time.

Q1 is then set to begin at 10:50, with Q2 coming up after at 11:15.