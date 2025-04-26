1134 days since Quartararo's last pole at Indonesia 2022. What a performance from him, the next best Yamaha is Miller 14th.
2025 Spanish MotoGP: Qualifying LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of today's qualifying session from the 2025 Spanish MotoGP.
After Alex Marquez topped both practice sessions on Friday at the Spanish MotoGP, the Gresini Ducati rider is in perhaps the best shape he's been in to take his second premier class pole position.
MotoGP FP2 will precede qualifying, of course, getting underway at 10:10 local time.
Q1 is then set to begin at 10:50, with Q2 coming up after at 11:15.
Fines and a cancelled flying lap handed out for pit-lane incident at the start of Spanish MotoGP qualifying...
FIM MotoGP Stewards announce red light penalty verdict for Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez
Yamaha has had to wait over 1100 days for a pole position in MotoGP.
Snapping the drought at Jerez on Saturday morning was not something the Japanese marque expected.
Read Massimo Meregalli, Fabio Quartararo and Paolo Pavesio's thoughts on qualifying here
Marquez brothers face potential penalty for pit-lane incident at start of Spanish MotoGP qualifying:
Marc Marquez: “We stopped, but OK…” – MotoGP title leader waits on Jerez penalty decision
Riders still on laps but no one improving. That's pole position for Fabio Quartararo, which is quite extraordinary. Marc Marquez second and Bagnaia takes third place.
Alex Marquez off the front row for the first time this season in fourth, ahead of Morbidelli and Vinales.
Aldeguer seventh, Di Giannantonio 0.444s behind the other GP25s in eighth, and Mir rounds out the third row.
Zarco, Bezzecchi, and Acosta on row four.
Quartararo flying again, and he takes pole! A 1:35.610 puts him 0.033s clear of Marquez!
Alex Marquez was under the pole time after two splits but he's bailed out of it.
Quartararo breaks that Ducati top-five lockout and goes second on the Yamaha, what a lap!
Bagnaia onto the front row in second place with the first lap of his second run. He's just a tenth away from Marquez, who didn't improve on his lap.
Alex Marquez improved, too, just 0.003s behind Bagnaia.
Also, Aldeguer goes fifth. All-Ducati top-five now.
Bagnaia and Bezzecchi the first riders to go out for their second runs, Zarco and the Marquezes heading out now too, as well as Mir.
Bagnaia, who with only one bike available was probably managing some risk on his first run, is fifth and 0.540 behind his factory Ducati teammate at present. Some work to do for him on the second run to get onto the front row.
Morbidelli has moved up to third and bumped Quartararo to fourth, and the French rider can't respond in his second lap.
A solid lap from Quartararo briefly puts him second, but he's bumped to third by Alex Marquez who moves to within a couple of tenths of his brother.
That puts him almost a second clear of the field and, probably understandably, he's sat up after that.
Well that is a ballistic opener from Marc Marquez, a 1:35.643 has obliterated the lap record his brother set yesterday.
We have a green light at the end of pit lane and Q2 is underway in Jerez.
Just gearing up for Q2 now and one of the key aspects here will be that Pecco Bagnaia will have only one bike available after his crash in FP2. The same will likely be true of Franco Morbidelli after his turn four crash.
Rins was able to get out for one lap in that session, a 1:38.977 means he'll start last tomorrow.
One final improvement from Aleix Espargaro gets him up into ninth.
But it's Vinales and Bezzecchi who'll move through to Q2, which will be coming up at 11:20 local time, so in around eight minutes.
Marini up to sixth with his final lap of the session, but it looks like Vinales and Bezzecchi are both safely through to Q2.
Vinales improves to a 1:36.284 on what could be his final lap. Increases his advantage to 0.167s over Bezzecchi.
Bezzecchi improves in second place, stays put but down to a 1:36.451 now.
Ogura up to P4 with his latest lap, and Binder moves up to third.
Savadori has crashed at turn nine. Just locked the front in straight line braking, but looks okay.