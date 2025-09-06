2025 Catalan MotoGP: Qualifying and Sprint LIVE UPDATES

The 2025 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix at Barcelona continues on Saturday with qualifying and the sprint.

KTM topped Friday's practice sessions, with Brad Binder leading a 1-2 ahead of Pedro Acosta. It continued KTM's recent upwards trend since introducing updates to the RC16 in Austria.

Binder hadn't topped an official session since Japan last year prior to Friday at Barcelona and looks like he has finally figured out how to get the best out of the bike in time attack trim.

KTM also showed strong race pace with Binder, Acosta and Enea Bastianini, and starts Saturday as a legitimate Ducati challenger.

Alex Marquez led the Ducati charge in third at the end of practice, with championship leader Marc Marquez fourth. Both looked strong on race pace too, with Alex Marquez currently emerging as the best of the field.

But it was a disaster for last year's double Barcelona winner Pecco Bagnaia, who was left completely lost as to what he can do on his GP25 after failing to move out into the top 20 in either session on Friday.

2025 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix: Saturday

Qualifying - 9:50am BST

Sprint - 2pm BST