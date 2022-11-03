"Early in the season Aleix was closer. You could see clearly that Pecco was going fast and I knew he was the one who would fight for the championship."
Valencia MotoGP - Bagnaia and Quartararo face-to-face ahead of title showdown
Fabio Quartararo and Francesco Bagnaia will face the media at 4pm UK time ahead of their MotoGP title showdown on Sunday in Valencia.
After overturning a 91point deficit to Quartararo, Bagnaia now leads the MotoGP standings by 23 points.
A very comfortable lead with just one race to go, Bagnaia can afford to finish anywhere inside the top 14 if Quartararo wins the race, something the Yamaha rider must achieve just to have a chance of winning the title.
Quartararo will either win his second title in succession or Bagnaia will become the fourth different premier class champion in four years after Joan Mir won in 2020 and Marc Marquez in 2019.
"I look forward to Tuesday for good news! But the priority is Friday, Saturday, Sunday."
"It's something you must have respect for."
"I spent time with my friends. A lot with Jake Dixon.
"It is true that I want to push so hard, that it makes me make mistakes. I'm not in the position that I want."
"He is a top rider. It is great to arrive here for the last one. Let's have the last big battle of 2022 the enjoy it on Sunday night!"
"Let's enjoy the last race, have a fair battle, you are one of the greatest!"
"Starting this season we had bad news about the bike. The start wasn't good. I was complaining a lot. I was not totally focused.
"Then I had a great first half to the season.
"In the second half other riders made a big step forwards but we stayed the same. We made some mistakes.
"You learn when you have a tough season.
"I will take experience from this season which will be good in the future."
"It's not so painful. It won;t be an issue.
"I'll have surgery in the winter to have a normal finger!"
"I have only one goal, it is clear. I have nothing to lose. I am fighting for the win.
"It is not the best situation. I'm all-in.
"I am pretty confident."
"It can be a great help to have Vale with us - for me, and the other riders.
"He knows this situation. He knows how I feel. He will help."
"Enea put a lot of pressure on in Malaysia but, in the last laps, we were so competitive. It was crucial to arrive in this race."
"No [I am not relaxed]. We have to keep pushing. It will be important to be intelligent, smart.
"We are in a better place compared to Fabio but must finish the job.
"This track is good for us. The bike is so competitive. We improved compared to last year. But we know that MotoGP is a world of surprises.
"In the first part of the season I was competitive, even when I crashed. I analysed why I was crashing. In Japan I was too ambitious. I was lucky that I didn't touch Fabio when I crashed. And he didn't gained too many points when I crashed - this was lucky."
Bagnaia vs Quartararo in MotoGP title SHOWDOWN! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022
Francesco Bagnaia is 23 points ahead of Fabio Quartararo in the current MotoGP standings with one race left.
He has overturned a 91-point deficit and crashed five times this season.
UNPROFESSIONAL if Ducati donât give team orders! | Valencia MotoGP 2022 - MotoGP Podcast 70
