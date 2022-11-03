Crash Home
MotoGP
Live
Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo , Japanese MotoGP. 22 September

Valencia MotoGP - Bagnaia and Quartararo face-to-face ahead of title showdown

Last Updated: 2 Minutes Ago

Fabio Quartararo and Francesco Bagnaia will face the media at 4pm UK time ahead of their MotoGP title showdown on Sunday in Valencia.

After overturning a 91point deficit to Quartararo, Bagnaia now leads the MotoGP standings by 23 points. 

A very comfortable lead with just one race to go, Bagnaia can afford to finish anywhere inside the top 14 if Quartararo wins the race, something the Yamaha rider must achieve just to have a chance of winning the title.

Quartararo will either win his second title in succession or Bagnaia will become the fourth different premier class champion in four years after Joan Mir won in 2020 and Marc Marquez in 2019. 

Reporting By:
16:25
When Quartararo knew Bagnaia was coming

"Early in the season Aleix was closer. You could see clearly that Pecco was going fast and I knew he was the one who would fight for the championship."

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
16:21
Fabio on the upcoming test

"I look forward to Tuesday for good news! But the priority is Friday, Saturday, Sunday."

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
16:16
Bagnaia refuses to touch the trophy

"It's something you must have respect for."

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
16:16
Fabio Quartararo

"I spent time with my friends. A lot with Jake Dixon.

"It is true that I want to push so hard, that it makes me make mistakes. I'm not in the position that I want."

 

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
16:14
Fabio to Pecco

"He is a top rider. It is great to arrive here for the last one. Let's have the last big battle of 2022 the enjoy it on Sunday night!"

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
16:13
Pecco to Fabio

"Let's enjoy the last race, have a fair battle, you are one of the greatest!"

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
16:12
Quartararo on his up and down 2022

"Starting this season we had bad news about the bike. The start wasn't good. I was complaining a lot. I was not totally focused.

"Then I had a great first half to the season.

"In the second half other riders made a big step forwards but we stayed the same. We made some mistakes.

"You learn when you have a tough season.

"I will take experience from this season which will be good in the future."

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
16:11
Quartararo on his broken finger

"It's not so painful. It won;t be an issue.

"I'll have surgery in the winter to have a normal finger!"

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
16:10
Fabio Quartararo

"I have only one goal, it is clear. I have nothing to lose. I am fighting for the win.

"It is not the best situation. I'm all-in.

"I am pretty confident."

Fabio Quartararo , MotoGP race, Malaysian MotoGP, 23 October
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
16:09
Francesco Bagnaia on Valentino Rossi

"It can be a great help to have Vale with us - for me, and the other riders.

"He knows this situation. He knows how I feel. He will help."

Valentino Rossi, Misano WorldSBK race1, 11 June
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
16:08
Francesco Bagnaia

"Enea put a lot of pressure on in Malaysia but, in the last laps, we were so competitive. It was crucial to arrive in this race."

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
16:07
Francesco Bagnaia

"No [I am not relaxed]. We have to keep pushing. It will be important to be intelligent, smart.

"We are in a better place compared to Fabio but must finish the job.

"This track is good for us. The bike is so competitive. We improved compared to last year. But we know that MotoGP is a world of surprises.

"In the first part of the season I was competitive, even when I crashed. I analysed why I was crashing. In Japan I was too ambitious. I was lucky that I didn't touch Fabio when I crashed. And he didn't gained too many points when I crashed - this was lucky."

Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Malaysian MotoGP, 23 October
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
16:03
We are starting now

Bagnaia and Quartararo press conference quotes coming shortly.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
15:56
Less than 5 mins...

Pecco and Fabio to come together ahead of title battle for a press conference.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
15:49
The battle for glory

Bagnaia vs Quartararo in MotoGP title SHOWDOWN! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022

Watch, comment, subscribe!

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
15:27
The next MotoGP champion?

Francesco Bagnaia is 23 points ahead of Fabio Quartararo in the current MotoGP standings with one race left.

He has overturned a 91-point deficit and crashed five times this season.

Francesco Bagnaia , MotoGP race, Malaysian MotoGP, 23 October
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
15:26
Memories of Valentino Rossi in 2006 are fresh

Lin Jarvis: ‘The unthinkable happened to Valentino, we’re still in the fight’

Valentino Rossi (ITA) Subaru Impreza WRC World Rally of New Zealand, 17th-19th November
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
15:24
Marquez knows how to win a Valencia finale!

Marquez reveals secret to season-finale glory: “If you are too conservative..."

Marc Marquez , MotoGP race, Malaysian MotoGP, 23 October
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
15:23
Don't forget the MotoGP Test next Tuesday

MotoGP Valencia Test full schedule: Which riders will debut on new bikes?

Joan Mir, MotoGP race, Australian MotoGP, 16 October
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
15:22
What next for Danilo Petrucci? Dakar, WorldSBK or a surprise?

Danilo Petrucci on MotoGP future: “I’m very realistic - I’m tall and fat!”

Danilo Petrucci, MotoGP, Thailand MotoGP 29 September
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
15:21
What time is MotoGP season finale?

Valencian MotoGP 2022 - Full race weekend schedule

Marc
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
15:19
Toprak to MotoGP one day?

Jarvis says Yamaha should have offered Razgatlioglu factory seat in MotoGP

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Argentinian WorldSBK race2, 23 October
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
15:17
Entry lists confirmed

2023 MotoGP rider line-up

2023 Moto2 rider line-up

2023 Moto3 rider line-up

Jack Miller, MotoGP, Malaysian MotoGP, 22 October
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
15:03
Ducati team orders?

UNPROFESSIONAL if Ducati donât give team orders! | Valencia MotoGP 2022 - MotoGP Podcast 70

Watch, comment, subscribe!

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
14:56
Permutations

Bagnaia will win the championship if…

  • - Quartararo doesn’t win
  • - Bagnaia finishes P14 or higher
  • - Bagnaia finishes P15 and Quartararo doesn’t win

Quartararo will win the championship if…

  • - Quartararo wins and Bagnaia is P15 or lower
Fabio Quartararo, Francesco Bagnaia, Malaysian MotoGP, 20 October
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
 