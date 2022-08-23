Upon returning to the MotoGP paddock in Austria, for the first time since undergoing the fourth operation on his right arm, Marquez said:

“It's true that my intention is to make some races this year. At next week’s [medical check] I will have the answer if it will be possible or not.”

The Misano test has long been touted as a possible MotoGP return since it is the only chance for the eight-time world champion to try an RC213V outside of a race weekend before the end of this season.

The test is also likely to see Honda bring prototype 2023 parts, and perhaps even a complete bike, for initial evaluation.

Marquez downplayed his chances of being on track for the early September outing, which follows the San Marino race weekend, saying “I don't know. I don't think so, it's too tight” but also admitted he “won’t wait to be at 100%”.

“When I feel 70%-80%, when I will feel that I can ride a MotoGP bike in a more-or-less good way, I will come back,” he said. “Because for the last part of the rehabilitation, the best way is to be on the bike. You cannot wait to be at 100% before riding a bike.”

Speaking to DAZN over the Red Bull Ring weekend, Repsol Honda team manager Alberto Puig made clear they are hoping to see the #93 back on track, for the first time since Mugello, at the Misano test:

“We’ll have to wait and see. I don’t think he’ll be ready for the race weekend [September 2-4], but if he could be ready for the test.

"Even if it was not for 100 laps, just 4, it would be very important.

“If he’s not there, it would make our work more difficult…”

Despite being repeatedly sidelined by arm and eye injuries for the last three seasons, Marquez remains the only Honda rider to have won a MotoGP race since early 2018.

He also remains the top Honda rider in this year's standings, despite slipping to 15th after missing seven of the 13 rounds.

Marquez's 12-week medical check-up, following bone realignment surgery in the USA, is expected to take place on Thursday.

Marc Marquez no longer managed by Emilio Alzamora?

Whenever Marc Marquez does return to action, it looks like it’ll be without long-time personal manager Emilio Alzamora.

Alzamora, the 1999 125cc world champion, has guided the careers of Marc and younger brother Alex since their days in the Spanish championships.

However, during the Austrian weekend, EL Periodico reported that the near two-decade relationship between the Marquez brothers and Alzamora had come to an end.

While there has been no official confirmation of a split from either the Marquez brothers or Alzamora, and it seems Honda has not been informed of any rider management change, Speedweek.com reports that Jaime Martínez, 34, from Red Bull Spain is to become Marc Marquez’s new personal manager.