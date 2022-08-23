The 2020 world champion was thrown into a huge, off-throttle, highside at Turn 4 on the opening lap at the Red Bull Ring.

Instantly grabbing his right ankle, initial checks showed that the Suzuki rider had suffered a ‘small fracture in the talus bone’.

Further checks in Spain on Monday confirmed ligament and bone damage, with Mir advised to take absolute rest for the next 15 days.

That rules him out of next weekend’s Misano round on September 2-4 (and also the post-race test) with Mir now aiming for a return to action at Aragon from September 16-18.

“After undergoing several tests, the doctors have advised me to take 15 days’ rest and another evaluation after that period,” Mir said. “Unfortunately, I will miss the Misano race, but I am confident I can return in Aragon.

“I want to thank Dainese and AGV for protecting me and avoiding a more serious injury after the hard crash I had on Sunday.

"It's been a tough season, but I'm convinced that we'll come back stronger to bring more good moments to my team and to all of you who support me."

Sunday's accident was Mir's sixth DNF in the last nine rounds, leaving him twelfth in the world championship.

Team Manager Livio Suppo added: “I’m very sorry for Joan. Problems continue to arise during this difficult season. In any case, we should remain upbeat. The crash was really big and in the end the injury is a serious one, but it could have been worse, so let's be positive and see how he will recover in the next 15 days to hopefully be ready for Aragón."

It is not yet clear if factory test rider Sylvain Guintoli, who sustained a hand injury during preparations for the Suzuka 8 Hours, will now replace Mir for the San Marino round. Suzuki and Dorna are due to ‘evaluate the best solution for Misano’ in the ‘forthcoming days’.

With Suzuki quitting MotoGP, Mir will join Repsol Honda next season, although the deal is yet to be officially confirmed. Team-mate Alex Rins, presently eighth in the world championship, has already announced a move to LCR Honda.