Titled ‘Marc Márquez: ALL IN’, the series offers unseen footage of Marquez he battled to overcome eye and arm injuries during the 2022 MotoGP season.

Marquez suffered another episode of diplopia (double vision) when he fell at round two in Indonesia before a fighting comeback at COTA, where he might well have taken Honda's only victory of the season without a problem at the start.

But the physical issues with his beleaguered right arm, which has haunted Marquez ever since the original Jerez 2020 fracture, hadn't gone away.

Feeling like a shadow of his former self, the eight-time world champion ultimately decided to withdraw from the world championship after Mugello in order to undergo a fourth and final operation.

The bone realignment surgery, carried out in the USA, was widely seen as Marquez's last roll of the dice.

The five-part series will premiere in February 2023 on Prime Video across more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.