Agostini, who is the most successful Grand Prix racer of all-time, knows just how important a winning bike could be to Marquez after Honda’s struggles during the last three seasons.

Marquez is contracted to HRC until the end of next season which is in line with every factory rider except Franco Morbidelli, who’s contract at Yamaha runs out after the 2023 campaign.

That gives Marquez and Honda two seasons to return to the top before the pair could commit to one-another, however, should Honda’s recent struggles continue, then Agostini believes Marquez could look to change teams for the first time in his premier career, something Marquez has already alluded to himself.

"I think Marquez is a great, aggressive rider who never gives up. If Honda gives him the right bike, he could be the one to beat the Ducatis," Agostini told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"However, if Honda doesn't give him a competitive bike... after falling in love you fall out of love and change your path."

Agostini calls MotoGP champion Bagnaia the ‘opposite’ of mentor Valentino Rossi

The fourth different MotoGP champion in four years, Bagnaia’s 2022 campaign was arguably the most impressive of any champion since Marquez in 2019.

Sure, there were early season mistakes from the Italian, who looked to be out of the running heading into Assen.

But after winning four Grand Prix’ on the trot, and five of the last ten, Bagnaia overturned a 91-point deficit to bring Ducati something only Casey Stoner was able to achieve previously.

"Bagnaia is someone I like,” continued Agostini. "He's a bit between Valentino and me. Rossi was a very 'showman', a likeable and lively character. Pecco is the opposite. He's calm and serious.

"I am somewhere in between . We are a good trio, with our differences, but with the same passion."

While Agostini believes Marquez could be one of the main challengers to Bagnaia in 2023, two other names arguably have more chance to fight the Italian due to their form in 2022 and better machinery at their disposal.

Fabio Quartararo is without doubt one of those riders, as is Enea Bastianini after the Italian moved from Gresini into the factory Ducati team alongside Bagnaia.