Dani Pedrosa gets KTM wild-card for the Spanish MotoGP

The new was revealed by Red Bull KTM team manager Francesco Guidotti during a video call with media following Thursday morning’s team launch:

“A few minutes ago, I received confirmation that Dani will have a wild-card in Jerez.”

Pedrosa took 31 MotoGP wins for Honda between 2006 and 2018, making him by far the most successful premier-class rider never to win the title.

After his retirement, the Spaniard switched to test riding duties for KTM.

Pedrosa’s only previous wild-card was at the 2021 Styrian GP, where he qualified 14th and finished tenth, having escaped injury in a fiery accident that prompted a restart.

Guidotti also revealed that former MotoGP podium finisher Jonas Folger will take part in some KTM testing duties at Sepang next month, while motorsport director Pit Beirer underlined that they are happy with the work of Mika Kallio.