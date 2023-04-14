Marco Bezzecchi claimed his first-ever premier class win last time out in Argentina but, at the third round of the 2023 season in Texas, the grid will be missing two key protagonists who have won at COTA before.

Bastianini won last year, then as a Gresini rider, while Repsol Honda’s Marquez is the undisputed king of COTA with seven wins in total, and previously six in a row.

VR46’s Bezzecchi, who currently leads the MotoGP standings, was asked if the race is easier without Marquez and Bastianini but said: “No. There are many riders that can win, many that are fast.

“The level is incredible. Of course, Marc and Enea are very good here.

“Marc won 20,000 times and Enea won last year! Even without them it will be very tough.”

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia said: “Marc was one of the men to beat here this year, Enea too.

“It is difficult year by year. We know the Honda level is not the same as years ago. We all grow.

“Maybe it was more challenging for Marc to be competitive, as in the past.

“He would have fought for the win because his interpretation of this track is incredible.

“Enea, last year, was a tenth faster than the others. We have two contenders less but the level of each rider is higher.”

Pramac’s Johann Zarco added: “It is not less pressure. We are all competitive.

“Clearly without Marc here, there is more space on the podium or in the top five.

“Even with an injury he would have fought for the podium. We can say there is one more chance to be on the podium.”

Alex Marquez said about his brother: "If Marc was in Austin you have 50% chance to win. Marc is not here so maybe we have 85% chance.”