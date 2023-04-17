Quartararo to Marini: I was only focused on you.

Marini: I know. I gave you a good slipstream.

Quartararo: Like with Marco Bezzecchi or Jorge Martin…

Marini: Yes, incredible, they flew by.

Quartararo: They must have done that to you as well?

Marini: Yes. Enea Bastianini as well.

Rins: When Pecco crashed, I was scared that you would catch up. Because, in the end, he was carrying me.

Marini: He made it easier for you.

Rins: It was easier. I caught up with him on the chicane, but right on the limit.

Marini: That’s because our bike is heavy there.

Rins: Yes. Ours, as well.

Marini: Really?

Rins: Yes. When Pecco crashed I made a few mistakes.

Quartararo: At one point, I think at Turn 2 or 3, I narrowed the gap to 1.9s.

Rins: Yeah, I went wide at Turn 15.

Marini: [Rins] made mistakes and [Quartararo] thought you could take advantage. That’s when I thought: ‘Go get him!’ But it wasn’t to be.

Marini to Rins: What made the difference? Where are you strongest here? Where do you go in strong?

Quartararo: In Sector 2, he’s really quick.

Rins: In all the chicanes.

Quartararo: But in 8, 9 and 10… wow. You were really quick.

Rins: Yes, maybe.

Marini: With the back brake going into Turn 10?

Rins: Not so much, because I’d crash.

Marini: So you open the throttle and you slide a little?

Rins: Yes, like that. You’re worse than your brother, man!

Rins: Honestly, I’m not sure.

Quartararo: He always goes for it.