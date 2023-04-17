Luca Marini mind games after MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas? He is told: “You’re worse than your brother!”
A private conversation between the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas podium trio - Alex Rins, Luca Marini and Fabio Quartararo - was revealing…
Quartararo to Marini: I was only focused on you.
Marini: I know. I gave you a good slipstream.
Quartararo: Like with Marco Bezzecchi or Jorge Martin…
Marini: Yes, incredible, they flew by.
Quartararo: They must have done that to you as well?
Marini: Yes. Enea Bastianini as well.
Rins: When Pecco crashed, I was scared that you would catch up. Because, in the end, he was carrying me.
Marini: He made it easier for you.
Rins: It was easier. I caught up with him on the chicane, but right on the limit.
Marini: That’s because our bike is heavy there.
Rins: Yes. Ours, as well.
Marini: Really?
Rins: Yes. When Pecco crashed I made a few mistakes.
Quartararo: At one point, I think at Turn 2 or 3, I narrowed the gap to 1.9s.
Rins: Yeah, I went wide at Turn 15.
Marini: [Rins] made mistakes and [Quartararo] thought you could take advantage. That’s when I thought: ‘Go get him!’ But it wasn’t to be.
- Rins ‘on the limit’ before Bagnaia crash, Marini tried to ‘take revenge’
- Bagnaia: ‘Very angry, 100% it wasn’t my fault’
Marini to Rins: What made the difference? Where are you strongest here? Where do you go in strong?
Quartararo: In Sector 2, he’s really quick.
Rins: In all the chicanes.
Quartararo: But in 8, 9 and 10… wow. You were really quick.
Rins: Yes, maybe.
Marini: With the back brake going into Turn 10?
Rins: Not so much, because I’d crash.
Marini: So you open the throttle and you slide a little?
Rins: Yes, like that. You’re worse than your brother, man!
Rins: Honestly, I’m not sure.
Quartararo: He always goes for it.