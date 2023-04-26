The factory Ducati rider suffered a broken shoulder blade at the first-ever sprint race and has been missing since.

But, he came through a test in Italy unscathed this week and will fly to Jerez.

Is Pecco Bagnaia his own worst enemy in MotoGP? Video of Is Pecco Bagnaia his own worst enemy in MotoGP?

"Ten laps at Misano aboard the Panigale V4S to understand my condition,” Bastianini said.

“After weeks of rest and rehabilitation I feel ready to get back on track.

“On Thursday I will fly to Jerez for the final check of the doctors. See you there."

Davide Tardozzi, Ducati team manager, and Michele Pirro, their test rider, were in Misano to keep a close eye on Bastianini’s progress.

It has been a disastrous start to 2023 for Bastianini since his promotion from Gresini Racing to Ducati’s factory set-up.

He was tipped as a threat to his new teammate Francesco Bagnaia’s championship after their exhilarating battles at the end of 2022.

But he was wiped out by fellow Ducati rider Luca Marini on the first Saturday of the season in Portimao, and has missed all three grands prix as a result.

He avoided surgery on his shoulder injury which has sped up his recovery plan.

Bastianini is 64 points behind championship leader Marco Bezzecchi.