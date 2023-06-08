Pedro Acosta to decide his own future - creating a problem for KTM

The 19-year-old Spaniard is arguably the hottest property outside of the premier class, and is currently battling for the Moto2 title, riding for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

But his fast rise is causing possible difficulties because KTM have made clear that they would prefer him to stay with Moto2 in 2024, then come to MotoGP in 2025.

But “it will be Acosta, and only Acosta, who decides his future” according to AS.

KTM are “waiting for Acosta to communicate what his intentions are”, Mundo Deportivo report.

“If he has not changed his mind in recent weeks, his desire is very clear: to make the leap to 'first division'; winning or not winning the [Moto2] title,” the report states.

KTM are obviously keen to keep Acosta, knowing how brilliantly prodigious he is, but they also don’t want to repeat the case of Raul Fernandez, who entered MotoGP with them amid tension.

KTM also know that, if Acosta demands a MotoGP seat next season, it spells the end for Augusto Fernandez, who is their only out-of-contract rider at the end of 2023.

They must decide whether Acosta’s potential outweighs the year of experience that Fernandez has already accrued.

"It's a situation that disturbs me," Herve Poncharal, manager of Fernandez's GASGAS Tech3 team, said.

"Augusto is doing his job as a rookie in MotoGP impeccably, flawlessly.

“And when a driver does it like Augusto is doing, he deserves the opportunity of a second year.

“On the other hand, Acosta is also doing well what he has to do, and I think he is ready to make the jump to MotoGP. It's a very difficult situation."

If KTM opt to stick by Fernandez, they will lose the incredibly gifted Acosta to a rival manufacturer.

KTM have Jack Miller, Brad Binder and Pol Espargaro contracted until the end of 2024 - this is why they would prefer Acosta to wait until then before entering MotoGP.

But that big decision is not in their hands…