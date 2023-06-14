After seeing Moto2 title rival Tony Arbolino open up a 25-point lead following Le Mans, Acosta once again showed why there is so much interest in him as he dominated last weekend’s race at Mugello.

Claiming his third win of the season, Acosta is now 20 points down on the Italian who is also being lined up for a switch to MotoGP next year.

Arbolino looks set to join Ducati in place of Fabio Di Giannantonio, however, Acosta’s future remains unclear.

Contracted to KTM, Acosta is more likely to secure a switch with the Austrian brand although other manufacturers have already been in contact with the Spaniard.

There’s only one seat that Acosta could move into which is that of Augusto Fernandez at the GASGAS Tech 3 team, but with KTM impressed by the current rookie, staying in Moto2 is Pit Beirer’s preferred option for Acosta.

Speaking during practice to MotoGP.com, Beirer said: "Looks like we have a situation that he is, of course, coming up and that he is a very outstanding rider.

"My request or wish is that he goes for another Moto2 season. I know that he's not very motivated to do that, but he's also still very young.

"I mean if you look at what Dani Pedrosa did at 37 years old in Jerez, then you look at Pedro's age, he still has a lot of time, no rush to move to MotoGP."

If Acosta doesn’t get his wish of moving up to MotoGP with KTM, others such as Ducati, Honda, Aprilia and Yamaha could be willing to step up their interest.

But Beirer also stated that Acosta should trust the plan KTM has for him, regardless of what series he races in.

Beirer added: "I think he should trust us, all the experts we have in the group and the family, to make a great plan for his future.

"Aki Ajo is heavily involved, we talk on a daily basis and I'm sure we'll find a solution.

"We also have 4 fantastic riders in our line up so it's kind of a luxury problem for us, but it's not the easiest situation because we have four riders that we love, so we'll see what the future will bring."