The MotoGP champion took victory in front of his home crown in both the sprint and main Grand Prix, as he led all-but one lap across the two races.

Despite facing pressure from the likes of Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin during both races, Bagnaia made no mistakes which hasn’t always been the case.

Having said that, Bagnaia has been faultless since crashing out of the lead at COTA (round three), and in that time he’s won three out of six races.

Bagnaia, who made it three consecutive wins at Mugello on Sunday, experienced the type of scenes and celebrations that Valentino Rossi enjoyed when winning at Mugello.

Yet, the current world champion was asked about the criticism he’s received from the media and why it bothers him.

"It’s been years already," said Bagnaia. "When you are in the front everybody is happy but when you are behind everybody starts to speak bad about you.

"But not just with me, with everyone. Like I said [before] we are human. I don’t pay so much attention to that right now. In the past I did so more.

"It’s true that when you read something or someone speaking bad about you, you are not feeling well.

"When you read a compliment you feel like [saying] thank you.

"But when you read something that’s writing bad about you, you put more attention on that. Social media is a good thing but can also be a bad world.

"The reality is the best way to see love from people. What I saw today is one of the best things I ever saw."

Bagnaia’s win during the Italian Grand Prix has brought his tally to 14 with Ducati, the same number as three-time runner-up Andrea Dovizioso.

Although Dovizioso never won the MotoGP title, the Italian was a key cog in making the Desmosedici the bike it is today, which Bagnaia also acknowledged.

Bagnaia said: "For sure, Andrea had to sweat more than me to do it because he had to create what Ducati is now. He had a lot to do.

"If I arrived with these results today it is also thanks to him and what he did."