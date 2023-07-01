KTM must make a major decision soon regarding next season after the highly-rated teenager Acosta demanded a step up from Moto2.

Fernandez, of the GASGAS Tech3 team, is the only rider in KTM’s ranks whose contract will expire at the end of this season, putting him at risk of being replaced.

Has The Marc Marquez Magic Gone? And Goodbye... For now | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 92 Video of Has The Marc Marquez Magic Gone? And Goodbye... For now | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 92

“If I feel in danger? I suppose so,” Fernandez told AS.

“But they haven't told me not to continue either, so let's keep fighting.

“They are trying to ensure that we all have room, because both parties are happy and everything is going well.

“Hopefully we can find out soon. I want to continue with them for another year like that and I'm not looking at other things.

“It could be good in terms of growth, another year together, knowing the category and the bike. I would like to stay here.

“Here you can expect everything. That is why I am doing my job and I am happy with how I have done this first part. I hope to continue with them.”

KTM, and every manufacturer in the premier class, will decide on their 2024 line-up over the 2023 summer.

“Yes, there is a deadline, but I don't know what it is,” Fernandez revealed.

“Now, in summer, but I already said that the intention is to continue.

“But they have a problem to see where they put us all, because they have not told us that we are not continuing.

“But yes, there is a deadline. I think it's before Silverstone."

MotoGP returns from its summer break at Silverstone on August 6.

KTM’s headache has worsened by MotoGP sporting director Carlos Ezpeleta’s confirmation that they will not be allowed to run an extra two satellite bikes next year (additional seats would have created a vacancy for Acosta, and possibly even Marc Marquez).

Fernandez has provided a solid addition to the GASGAS Tech3 team this year, finishing fourth at Le Mans and most recently 10th at Assen.

Yet he now looks likely to be the victim of the intense competition for a premier class seat.