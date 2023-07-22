Stoner won the second of his two MotoGP championships with Honda in 2011, before finishing third in his final season in the sport a year later.

His exit paved the way for Marquez to step into the premier class and immediately win the first of his six MotoGP championships.

Who has impressed/disappointed in MotoGP this season? Video of Who has impressed/disappointed in MotoGP this season?

But now, at the rider and the team’s lowest ebb, Marquez must decide whether to seek a new team.

"For me it depends on the commitments Honda makes to Marc,” Stoner told Speedweek.

“And how far they are willing to go to make concessions for him.

“But it's difficult to say what Honda will do for him.

“So it's up to Marc. He has to decide whether he wants to show commitment for Honda or whether he wants to go to another manufacturer.

“It is impossible for outsiders to know the right solution.”

KTM are the most favoured alternative option at the moment.

Marquez and KTM share Red Bull as a major sponsor, and the manufacturer is seeking ways to increase their quantity of bikes on the 2024 grid.

However, KTM will not confirm that they plan to recruit Marquez.

Stoner spoke about the power balance in MotoGP moving to Europe, and away from Japan where Yamaha and Honda (the teams where he won his championships) are based.

“I understand why the Japanese manufacturers show less commitment than the Europeas.

“Last year Fabio Quartararo narrowly lost the championship.

“They did everything they could to win the second title in a row. Then Yamaha would be the current world champion.

“I think Ducati's dominance at the end of last season shook and demotivated Yamaha a lot.

“Under these circumstances, it is also difficult as a manufacturer to find motivation again, since the balance of power is unequally distributed.”

"Honda and Yamaha should always be kept in mind, as they always find their way back to the top in the end."