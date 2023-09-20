Morbidelli will replace Johann Zarco after signing a one-year deal with Pramac, meaning Ducati has now confirmed seven of its eight seats.

The only seat that is yet to be confirmed is the bike that’s currently occupied by Fabio Di Giannantonio at Gresini.

Keen to end his time with Yamaha on a high, Morbidelli said: “Now that it‘s official where I will be riding next year, it has given me the clarity needed to focus on the task ahead.

“I can now fully concentrate on what‘s happening on track and ride with nothing to lose.

“At the Misano Test, it was decided that I will stick with the same bike configuration as before, and I‘m interested to find out how that will run at the Buddh circuit.

“It‘s something new, so that‘s always interesting for riders and teams.”

Yamaha’s struggles have been well documented in 2023, and with that has come huge frustration for 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo.

The French rider has been on the podium just one (COTA) but is looking forward to the prospect of a new circuit in India.

“We had a short break before we started the Asian GPs,” began Quartararo. “It‘s nice that we get to go to a new place, experience a new culture, meet the Indian fans, and ride at a circuit I don‘t know yet.

“Looking at the layout, it seems like an interesting track, so we will see what we can do.

“We tried a lot of things at the Misano Test and there are a few things that we can try here too. We will do our best as always!"