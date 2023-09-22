Bombshell report “Marc Marquez decided on Gresini - only one step is missing…”

The eight-time world champion is set to make the stunning move according to Sky Italia who broke the news during the Indian MotoGP at the Buddh Circuit.

“Marc Marquez has made his choice: the Spaniard has decided to race with the Gresini team's Ducati in 2024, in the same team as his brother Alex,” the report states.

But there is a sticking point.

“Before proceeding with the formal closing of the agreement, the rider will have to agree on a way out with Honda,” it is reported.

“Now only one formal step is missing, but which in fact is also substantial: Marc must find a way out with Honda.

“The only obstacle that can stand between Marquez and the Gresini team at the moment is the Japanese company itself.”

Marquez arrived in India and claimed “there is no news” about the crunch decision that has been looming over the entire MotoGP paddock - whether he will quit Honda or not.

He is contracted to Honda for 2024, the final year of a big-money contract, but such is his dissatisfaction with two seasons of lingering at the back he has constantly been linked with seeking an early exit.

Now reports out of Italy corroborate what was initially reported in Misano a fortnight ago, that Marquez will remarkably join Ducati next season.

Jumping on a year-old Desmosedici - alongside his brother Alex Marquez - will represent arguably the biggest move in MotoGP history.

Next weekend MotoGP heads to Motegi, Japan, the home race for Honda where this staggering news could become a reality.

Honda have previously insisted that they will not stand in any rider’s way if they wish to leave, even during their contract.

DAZN’s Ricard Jove previously wondered if Marquez might fail to agree an escape from Honda: “I see it being in Japan where the parties tell us they are separating! And if that's not the case, and Marc stays, it may just be because legally he has no option.

“Because I think he hasn't believed in the Honda project for days!”

The final details of Marquez’s bombshell switch from Honda to Ducati are set to unfold.

He impressively went fourth-fastest in Friday practice at the Indian MotoGP.