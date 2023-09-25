Starting on pole, the VR46 rider had been innocently caught up in yet another first turn incident - his third in four rounds - during the Saturday Sprint, when team-mate Luca Marini ran into the back of his bike.

“I hope to pass the first corner safe for one race at least,” said the exasperated Italian afterwards. “If I'm not safe in the first row, where do I have to start?”

But his comeback charge from last to fifth sent a warning of the crushing pace he would unleash on Sunday. Bezzecchi did make it safely through turn 1, passed both Martin and Bagnaia on the opening lap, then disappeared to a huge 8.6s victory.

With Bagnaia crashing out, Bezzecchi’s third Grand Prix win of the year has put him 44 points from the factory Ducati star (and 31 from Martin) with seven rounds and a potential 259 points still up for grabs.

“I’m not thinking about the championship still, because it’s very long. But to be closer anyway, I would lie if I told you I don’t like it!” smiled Bezzecchi.

“Because to be able to fight with Pecco, Jorge, also Brad is close, they are amazing riders. So for me it’s an honour.

“But today I just want to enjoy the day. It hasn’t been an easy week. I lost a friend some days ago so I just want to dedicate this to him and his family and then go to Japan, which is a track I really like."

The 24-year-old, who unlike Bagnaia and Martin has only a year-old Desmosedici and does not yet have the latest holeshot device system, added:

“After yesterday I was really motivated to bounce back. I started well. I knew Jorge and Pecco would probably pass me because they have something more on the start [device].

“I kept myself calm and tried to stay just close to them. Once I got the possibility I passed in front. I was a bit aggressive but I had to do it. After I tried to do my pace, managing the tyre in the best way I could. I felt amazing on the bike so very, very happy.

“It’s a track I liked since the first time I rode on it. Everywhere was cool for me because there were some hard brakings, also some fast parts. Physically I felt better with the hand [injured in Catalunya] so the change of directions weren’t a problem anymore like in Misano.

“Sector 3 was really fantastic to ride and the hard brakings I really liked. I tried to be focussed on that part because normally Pecco and Jorge, especially Pecco made more the difference on that part.

“I really liked this place and enjoyed celebrating with the fans. In the Asian part of the world they are really loud! I really like this. I hope they enjoyed it. Maybe next year there will be even more fans. For me it was fantastic.”

To help Bezzecchi celebrate more victories this season, he would like the new factory holeshot device to make its way to the VR46 garage.

“For sure the start is something I’ve been struggling this weekend,” he said. “They [factory spec riders] have a different system which I don’t have unfortunately.

“For the rest I don’t know, I’ve never tried [the factory bike]. But I can’t complain. I really like my package. Maybe for the start they should give me something. I will ask for sure!”

Team-mate Marini fractured his collarbone (and received a long lap penalty to serve on his return) for the Sprint incident and will also miss this weekend’s Japanese round at Motegi.