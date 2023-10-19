For weeks Marquez was linked with a departure from Repsol Honda to join Ducati, and although some circles believed it to be just speculation, the Spaniard did indeed seal a move to Gresini last week.

The final Ducati seat to be confirmed for 2024, Marquez will join brother Alex at the Italian team while Di Giannantonio is now on the rider market.

Speaking about how tough a period it was seeing Marquez linked to his ride, Di Giannantonio said: “I have to say, I have an unbelievable crew and also my family and friends. We tried to be in our zone, and to never lose focus on myself.

“I always try to improve. It wasn’t easy but it’s part of the game. Our goal - and revenge - was to be fast on track.

In terms of his future, two doors could be open to the Italian rider, with the first of those coming at Repsol.

Johann Zarco has committed his future to LCR Honda, while Maverick Vinales dismissed rumours of him potentially joining HRC.

That leaves Miguel Oliveira and Di Giannantonio are the most likely contender to replace Marquez.

On his future, Di Giannantonio added: “We are working on the future. I’m sure my crew is doing a good job. For sure, the goal is to stay.

“I feel like a MotoGP rider. I proved to myself and everybody that I’m quite fast. Fast enough to stay on this grid.

“It seems that we have few chances. We will see how it evolves. It appears that Honda have a seat. If Repsol Honda have a seat, why not take it? You never know. There are more possibilities. When it is clearer, we’ll see which one fits my style.

Convinced he’s good enough to stay in MotoGP, which can’t be argued based on recent performances, Di Giannantonio also admitted there has been no talks with Moto2 or WorldSBK teams.

“My manager, for sure, has to prepare plans,” said the Gresini rider. “B or C, whatever. My focus is on MotoGP, to continue in MotoGP.

“Once we’re sure that we cannot stay in MotoGP longer, we will take into consideration other options."