A broken collarbone suffered in training at the VR46 Ranch seemingly scuppered his hopes of challenging Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin in the MotoGP title battle.

He gamely competed through the pain barrier and arrived at Buriram the beneficiary of additional rest days after last Sunday’s cancelled sprint in Australia.

“I can’t complain overall,” the Mooney VR46 rider said.

“I removed stitches which is a big step, my skin is not tight anymore.

“I’m very proud of my scar!

“I had one day more to rest, to do therapy three times per day. When I have nothing to do, I try to recover my shoulder and arm.

“The arm especially is creating many problems, it was the worst part in Australia. I’m happy to finally go back on the bike to see how I feel.

“In Indonesia there was pain because the surgery was five days [earlier].

“In Australia it was more fatigue from Indonesia. The pain was less, but the fatigue was more.

“I expected to struggle less but unfortunately I didn’t.

“Here, I hope to be stronger and more in shape.

“I knew I had to suffer, my mentality was ready for this. I can handle the pain, I can suffer, so I hope to go well.”

'Target was not to recover, it was just to survive'

With just four rounds remaining, the time is now is he’s going to somehow find a way back into the title fight.

“At the moment, it’s tough,” he admitted. “I am a little bit too far.

“Jorge and Pecco are, in this moment, a little bit stronger than me.

“My target in Indonesia was not to recover, it was just to survive.

“I saw from Enea, from Marc, that the more time you spend away, the more you need to recover.”

Buriram does, at least, inspire confidence in Bezzecchi.

“It’s a track I really like,” he said. “Last year I was fast, my first pole position, I had a wonderful moment.

“I like hard braking, it gives me a lot of emotions. This track also has a flowing part, it’s something I really like. This year I’ve made a step in braking so I’m curious.”