Marc Marquez and Ducati avoid “nightmare” as incredible link-up edges closer

Confirmation came during the Thailand MotoGP that Honda will give Marquez permission to jump on his new bike at the postseason test in Valencia.

The courtesy from Honda means that Marquez will get his earliest possible look at the machine he will ride in 2024 when he joins Gresini Ducati.

“It is very great news,” Marquez said. “I want to say thanks to Honda, to all the staff, because they allowed me.

“For a rider it’s important. It’s not just a one-day test. It’s a two-month test.

“If not, you go on holiday in December and January without trying the bike.

“For a rider, it’s not the best. It’s like a nightmare.

“I want to say thanks to Honda because they will allow me to try the bike.

“At least, I will have the first chance to understand the new style.”

Marquez will ride a 2023-spec Desmosedici next season although he has previously expressed hope that he can earn, through on-track performance, additional upgrades.

Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti told Sky: “Everyone knows that according to our agreements, we also talked about it when there was the discussion about being able to give a 2024 bike to Marco Bezzecchi, contractually, in addition to the Lenovo team, the Pramac team has the 2024 bikes.

“So, next year's four official bikes will be Lenovo and Pramac, while Gresini and Mooney VR46 will have the 2023 bikes, which are first and second in the championship.

“Every year we pass the bikes from the official team, one per rider, to the satellite teams.

“This is what will happen on the Tuesday after the Valencia GP.”

Marquez’s first time riding a Ducati will be on November 27, the Monday after the final Sunday race of the season in Valencia.