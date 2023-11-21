Fabio di Giannantonio storms back into contention for VR46 seat in 2024

The Qatar MotoGP winner is out of a job in 2024, having lost his Gresini Ducati to Marc Marquez.

But his manager insists that he could be in contention to claim the vacant VR46 seat, the last chance to stay in the premier class.

Fermin Aldeguer, the teenage Moto2 talent, was VR46’s first-choice to replace Luca Marini, who is set to go to Repsol Honda.

But negotiations with Aldeguer have been tough and haven’t yet resulted in a breakthrough.

Luca Boscoscura, owner of the Moto2 Speed Up team, wants to keep Aldeguer.

And the young Spaniard has an offer to join Pramac Ducati in 2025 if he stays in Moto2 for another season.

This has opened the door to Di Giannantonio, Sky report.

"I finally see some light, after quite a hard period,” his manager Diego Tavano said.

“This agony was not easy to live through.

“I think something can move, we had a first chat with VR46, I'm optimistic.”

Di Giannantonio’s form has exploded since it was confirmed that he will lose his Gresini seat to Marquez.

He finished fourth in Indonesia then claimed a first podium in Australia.

Then he overtook championship leader Francesco Bagnaia in Qatar to win his first MotoGP race, remarkably doing so with his future dangling by a thread.