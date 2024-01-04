Morbidelli has struggled for several MotoGP seasons following his exploits in 2020 when he finished runner-up to Joan Mir in the championship.

A three-time winner that season, Morbidelli had more victories than any other rider except team-mate Fabio Quartararo who also won on three occasions.

Since then Morbidelli has not won a race and only has one podium to his name.

But after stepping aboard a Ducati for the first time in his MotoGP career during last year’s post-season test at Valencia, Morbidelli’s new team manager Borsoi has high expectations.

Speaking to Speedweek, Borsoi said: “It was only a day – or a day and a half because we also saw each other on Monday. There is little time to make a judgment.

“But he seems to me to be a fantastic guy, he has a fantastic personality. What I've seen so far: He seems very easy to talk to. He is very open, he listens when it comes to what he needs.

"I believe that thanks to these characteristics we will work very well together right from the start."

Borsoi also said that Morbidelli is eager to show everyone that he can be as competitive as ever.

“These characteristics will probably also accelerate the path he has to take in order to be competitive,” added Borsoi. "It's a pleasure to have such a person in the pits - a rider with a sunny disposition and a strong will to show that he is still Franco Morbidelli."