FIRST LOOK: Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio present 2024 Pertamina VR46 Ducati MotoGP colours

This is the new-look VR46 Ducati livery with which Marco Bezzecchi and fellow 2023 race winner Fabio di Giannantonio will compete in this year’s MotoGP World Championship.

Backed by Mooney and dressed in black and yellow for its first two years in the premier-class, Indonesian state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina has stepped in as VR46’s new title sponsor for the next three seasons.

The new livery introduces white with the red of Pertamina, which will promote its Enduro oil brand, and Rossi-inspired fluorescent yellow. Monster is at the forefront of the team caps.

2024 VR46 colours

"For 2024 Aldo Drudi revolutionised the graphic soul of the team with the inclusion of our fluorescent yellow DNA. The best hope for starting this new adventure," said team director Alessio Salucci.

"From a technical point of view, with Ducati we have the best available package on the grid and Marco and Fabio are very fast. I know we'll have fun!"

Valentino Rossi said: “These 10 years have flown by since we started working on this project. At the beginning I was convinced that MotoGP was not our real goal, people around me pushed a lot, Uccio among the first ones.

"Things went well right from the start and last year was unforgettable, fantastic, everyone raised the bar. The first MotoGP victory in Argentina means the fulfillment of a collective dream.

"A lot of new things await us in 2024: a new title partner, a new rider together with Bez, Fabio, and a technical package of the highest level.

"I am very happy with the partnership with Pertamina Enduro, the Indonesian fans

have always had great affection and respect towards me.

"Marco and Fabio are a new couple, but they are two very fast riders and two good guys. It's been a very long winter and I can't wait to see them on track in Malaysia and then in Qatar for the start of the season."

Bezzecchi, Salucci, Nieto, di Giannantonio

2023 was a breakthrough season for VR46 with Bezzecchi winning three races, briefly leading the world championship and taking his year-old machinery to third overall behind the factory-spec Ducatis of Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin.

Bezzecchi turned down the chance of a factory-spec bike at Pramac to remain at VR46, but team-mate Luca Marini – who celebrated his first MotoGP podiums last year - was tempted away by a two-year deal as Marc Marquez’s replacement at Repsol Honda.

In Marini’s place comes Fabio di Giannantonio, who delivered a stunning end-of-season charge for Gresini Ducati, culminating in a debut victory in Qatar, to secure the VR46 seat.

“I really like the new livery, completely different, something that has never been seen in MotoGP," said Bezzecchi. "I expect a hard-fought Championship, of the highest level and with many strong riders and bikes. We can do two things: have fun and try to being among the protagonists."

“I'm really excited, I can’t wait," added di Giannantonio, who is not a member of the VR46 Academy but will now train with its riders at the ranch.

"The livery is crazy, you can notice it on and off the track. Wearing this yellow is a great honour for me.

“For sure we can say 2024 looks bright!”

Both Bezzecchi and di Giannantonio will ride Desmosedici GP23s this season.