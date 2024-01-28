The MotoGP rider who has “something special, something different…”

Pedro Acosta has been tipped as a “future star of MotoGP”.

The only rookie in the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up has joined Tech3 GASGAS alongside Augusto Fernandez.

Such was KTM’s desperation to keep the prodigious teenager within their grasp, they were forced into a late-season scramble to decide where to place him before deciding that Pol Espargaro would be the rider to miss out.

"I think that, without disparaging anyone, he looks something special, something different,” Marc Coma, managing director of KTM Spain, told Marca.

“At the level of riding, at the level of everything."

"Logically now it is an important leap.

“You can't ask him to win the championship in the first year either, but yes, I think that he is one of the future stars of MotoGP, for sure."

Acosta is still just 19 years old but has already won the Moto3 and Moto2 championships.

As a highly-touted young Spaniard with accomplishments already in his back pocket, he has been likened to Marc Marquez who stormed into MotoGP in 2013 and won the title as a rookie.

KTM are able to give Acosta their promising bike although Ducati remain MotoGP’s dominant team.

But with a new concessions rule coming in (Ducati are unhappy that KTM and Aprilia stand to benefit), the Austrian manufacturer has bold plans.

"We are working in the right direction and the path chosen is not the easiest,” Coma said about their 2024 bike.

“With our engine, our suspensions... It is a completely KTM package. I think things are being done very well.”

Coma was asked if KTM can eventually prove themselves as the premier class’ best bike. "Yes,” he answered.

“The bike this year has taken a very important step forward and we hope to continue evolving in this direction.

“Our bike is progressing well, the team is doing well.

“Now with Acosta's arrival it is also going to be interesting.

“We have Dani Pedrosa there in reserve who when he comes out puts almost everyone on their toes.

“I think the team is very good and still has a way to go."

Coma believes Ducati’s key advantage is having eight bikes, compared to KTM’s four.

"It is clear that eight Ducatis do not make it easy, because when one fails, the other is there and this complicates it a little,” he said.

“The championship would be much more attractive if it were a little more equal.

“It is the only downside that I could put to the current situation.”

Brad Binder and Jack Miller will remain as KTM’s factory pair, with Acosta and Fernandez in the Tech3 GASGAS team.

Espargaro, after losing his full-time race seat to Acosta, could yet appear in wildcards.

And Pedrosa is still the test rider who, after shining in wildcard appearances last year, may feature again.