Francesco Bagnaia signs new Ducati MotoGP deal

Ahead of this weekend's season-opening Qatar MotoGP, Ducati has announced that reigning double champion Francesco Bagnaia has signed a new two-year contract.

The expected deal means the Italian, who joined MotoGP with Pramac Ducati in 2019, will remain on a factory Desmosedici until at least the end of 2026.

Bagnaia is currently attempting to join only Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez as a consecutive three-time MotoGP champion in the four-stroke era.

"I am so happy to continue racing with the team of my dreams!" Bagnaia said. "Wearing these colours is an honour for me. It's fantastic and a source of pride.

"Together with Ducati, my team, and all the guys at Ducati Corse, we've achieved incredible things. In these three more years (including 2024) ahead of us, we'll continue to give our best to achieve as much success as possible.

"I am overjoyed and ready to hit the track in Qatar for the first race of the year."

Ducati Corse General Manager Luigi Dall'Igna added: "We are extremely happy to have Bagnaia with us again for 2025 and 2026.

"Together, we have written an important page of motorcycling history: Pecco was the first Italian rider to win a World Title in MotoGP with an Italian bike, our Desmosedici GP. Together, we brought back a Riders' World Title that had been missing for 15 years, and we did it again last year.

"He is a two-time World Champion and has proven on more than one occasion that he truly deserves the number 1 on the fairing of his bike. In addition to these results, Bagnaia continues to demonstrate that he is in perfect harmony with his bike and team.

"For all these reasons, it was natural for us to want to continue with him. Therefore, we look forward to this new chapter together, confident that we can achieve other important results."

Bagnaia is the first Ducati rider to be officially signed for 2025 although there have been rumours of a deal to place Moto2 star Fermin Aldeguer at Pramac next year.

Enea Bastianini is Bagnaia's current Ducati Lenovo team-mate but goes into the new season facing pressure to keep hold of the prized ride from the likes of Pramac's reigning title runner-up Jorge Martin, multiple VR46 race winner Marco Bezzecchi and perhaps new Gresini rider Marc Marquez.

Brad Binder (KTM), Luca Marini (Honda) and Johann Zarco (Honda) are the other MotoGP riders, alongside Bagnaia, with a confirmed place on the 2025 grid.