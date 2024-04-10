Bagnaia “ready to redeem myself” | Bastianini “I anticipate a fierce Grand Prix”

Francesco Bagnaia aiming to avenge for lost 2023 victory, Enea Bastianini Ducati’s only previous COTA MotoGP winner.

Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 16 April
Reigning double MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia says he is “ready to redeem myself” in one of his favourite events, at COTA this weekend.

That phrase could theoretically apply to either the recent Portimao clash with Marc Marquez, last year’s mistake while leading in Austin, or both.

It is the 2023 error that Bagnaia appears to be referring to, when he fell while looking comfortably on course to complete a perfect Sprint and Grand Prix double over Alex Rins.

"The Grand Prix of the Americas is one of my favourites on the calendar: the track is fantastic, I enjoy Austin a lot, and even the event's atmosphere is different,” said Bagnaia, whose Portimao DNF means he has slipped to fourth in the early standings, 23 points from Jorge Martin.

“I arrive in America motivated and ready to redeem myself: last year, we were competitive all weekend, and if I hadn't crashed, we would have won the Sunday race too.

“I expect many fast riders this year, and it definitely will be challenging, but we have a good base from which to start.

“In the last GP in Portugal, the feeling with the bike was very good, but then, in the race on Sunday, we missed something. So, working to avoid that happening again will be important."

Enea Bastianini, Grand Prix of the Americas race, 10 April
Bagnaia’s 2023 Austin exit means current team-mate Enea Bastianini remains the only Ducati rider to have won at the circuit, courtesy of his 2022 victory in Gresini colours.

Bastianini, who finished second to Martin in Portimao, currently holds third place in the world championship standings.

"I'm thrilled to return to America, where I missed racing last year due to the shoulder injury,” said Bastianini. “COTA is a track I deeply enjoy, and it holds fond memories of 2022, when I clinched my second MotoGP win, my favourite of that year.

“Following the performance in Portugal, I arrive in Austin feeling motivated and confident.

“I anticipate a fierce Grand Prix, but we're well-prepared: we have a solid base setup and a clear understanding of areas for improvement, so we're determined to contend at the forefront again this weekend."

