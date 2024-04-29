Ducati hint at their plan for today’s MotoGP Jerez test

Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna admits the ongoing vibration problem is the main area of concern for today’s Jerez test.

Although the problem was a non-factor in Jerez, making sure they’re on top of the vibration issues that affected riders in all three rounds at Qatar, Portimao and COTA is a priority.

Discussing the one-day test, Dall’Igna said: “We worked during the weekend and we worked for tomorrow and the vibration problem.

“Even if we didn’t have problems here in Jerez, we have something in mind and we would like to test all the new parts.”

Dall’igna was also asked about the riders aboard 2023 machines, which includes Marc Marquez and whether they will receive any updates.

The Italian added: “Not really updates but they also had problems with vibration so I would like to work with them about it.”

The test comes after an enthralling Spanish grand prix where Francesco Bagnaia came away victorious following his epic battle with Marc Marquez.

A race to remember, Dall’Igna was on the edge of his seat like everyone else.

“I don’t know if I can come to Le Mans because I have to recover [laughs],” said Dall’Igna. “Watching the race on the tv was unbelievable. I think this is one of, or the best race I have ever watched in my life. I watched a lot of races.”

Nearly all of Ducati’s riders were fighting at the front, including those aboard 23 machines, and Dall’Igna was not surprised by their ability to match the GP24 in terms of performance.

Dall’Igna stated: “Not really. I know that the performance is quite close. We made an improvement this year but also last year’s bike works really well, and above all here at Jerez.

“This time we didn’t have any problems with vibration and this helped us show our real performance.”