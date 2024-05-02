Braking gains help di Giannantonio to fastest time, "can be one of the top guys" at Le Mans

Fabio di Giannantonio leads the Jerez MotoGP test and, if braking gains carry across, thinks he can be "one of the top guys" at Le Mans.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April

A day after team-mate Marco Bezzecchi had taken VR46’s first MotoGP podium of the season, Fabio di Giannantonio put his machine on top of the Jerez testing timesheets.

di Giannantonio was quickest for much of the day courtesy of a 1m 36.405s set on his 23rd of 70 laps.

Having taken a step in braking and corner entry with the GP23, last year's Qatar race winner feels he can be among the 'top guys' next time at Le Mans.

It always seems to be a surprise to people that I’m fast!” di Giannantonio said of the reaction to his Jerez test performance.

“I think we are strong, the team is fantastic and also today we've made an incredible job. Ducati also gave us some updates. So it was important to try many things and we've been fast.

“I always try to improve my riding style but also, with the bike, we were missing a little bit of stopping, especially in the last part of braking, because the GP23 pushes a lot the front.

“So it’s difficult to take the right line, preparing well for the [corner] exit. And today we improved in that area. So that's really good.

“We can go to Le Mans with a lot of positives. And if we confirm all the good things from this test, I think we can be one of the top guys.”

The Italian feels his results this season (best of sixth) don’t correlate with the speed shown at other points of each weekend, although his 34 points are still double the amount he scored at the same stage last year.

“We’ve had a few issues, but they were not about the setup," di Giannantonio said.

“I think we've been fast, honestly. I'm happy about my start of the season. Also this [Jerez] weekend we've been quite fast, just in the race I missed the first 2-3 laps because I was struggling a little bit with rear tyre.”

The first challenge for di Giannantonio and Bezzecchi at Le Mans will be to try and score VR46’s first Sprint race points of the season.

Read More

Latest News

Moto2
News
2h ago
Moto2: Collarbone surgery for Celestino Vietti
Celestino Vietti, Moto2 race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Celestino Vietti, Moto2 race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
2h ago
Adrian Newey’s exit ‘seismic’ for Red Bull as Lewis Hamilton tie-up pondered
Adrian Newey has been tipped to join Ferrari after his Red Bull exit
Adrian Newey has been tipped to join Ferrari after his Red Bull exit
F1
News
2h ago
“It’d be silly to move” - Bernie Ecclestone questions Max Verstappen to Mercedes
Bernie Ecclestone (GBR). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Race Day.-
Bernie Ecclestone (GBR). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian…
F1
News
3h ago
What will Adrian Newey do next? 'Close friend and manager' hints at next move
Speculation is rife about Adrian Newey's future
Speculation is rife about Adrian Newey's future
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Braking gains help di Giannantonio to fastest time, "can be one of the top guys" at Le Mans
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
Dani Pedrosa ‘hit one of the damp patches’ in early race exit
Dani Pedrosa, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Dani Pedrosa, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Assen secures ‘long-term future’ on MotoGP calendar
Francesco Bagnaia leads start, MotoGP race, Dutch MotoGP. 26 June
Francesco Bagnaia leads start, MotoGP race, Dutch MotoGP. 26 June
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Maverick Vinales discovers difference between 'A' and 'B' Aprilias
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
F1
News
7h ago
Unexpected one-year “stopgap” replacement for Lewis Hamilton suggested
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post Sprint FIA Press Conference.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post Sprint FIA Press…