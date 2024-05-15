KTM and Red Bull launch audacious bid to sign Jorge Martin

KTM have reportedly entered the battle to sign MotoGP series leader Jorge Martin away from Ducati.

Jorge Martin wants to become a factory rider with Ducati in 2025, but that option may close if the Italian brand elects to sign Marc Marquez.

The eight-time world champion has been gaining momentum in recent weeks as the favourite to join Francesco Bagnaia at Lenovo Ducati, leaving Martin as the odd man out alongside Enea Bastianini.

Martin, who leads the MotoGP standings by a whopping 38 points after just five rounds, has been nothing short of sensational so far in 2024.

A new lap record, pole position, sprint win and the main grand prix all went the way of Martin at Le Mans last weekend.

However, somehow that might not be enough to make Ducati pull the trigger and sign him to their factory team due to Marquez being available.

Aprilia had been thought of as the most likely brand to take advantage and sign Martin if Ducati loses the Pramac rider.

But Spanish outlet Marca are now reporting that KTM has surprisingly made their way into contention.

With Yamaha and Honda unlikely to be in the mix due to their lack of competitiveness despite having the resources to offer Martin a big deal - Yamaha also re-signed Fabio Quartararo as their number one rider on a yearly salary of 12m Euros - Aprilia seemingly had a clear path to sign Martin if Aleix Espargaro decides to retire.

Of course, regardless of what their current riders decide, Aprilia could push to sign Martin instead of his good friend Espagaro or Maverick Vinales, although Vinales is expected to stay with the Noale-based manufacturer even though heavy interest is on the table from Honda.

But KTM, who like Ducati have an impressive line-up of MotoGP talent, could be about to make a big effort to bring Martin back to the Austrian brand.

Martin Le Mans MotoGP

Martin was part of the Aki Ajo KTM setup in Moto2 and looked set to join them in MotoGP before finding a loophole to move to Ducati.

Martin made that switch because KTM was an unfavoured bike at the time but as Brad Binder and especially rookie Pedro Acosta have shown in 2024, the RC16 is one of the best machines.

In terms of Aprilia’s interest Marca are reporting: “In Noale they would not be displeased to continue with the duo of Aleix Espargaro and Vinales, but, of course, they would make room for Jorge.

“The possible withdrawal of the one from Spaniards, for a friend like Martin, would smooth everything out.

“Maverick, meanwhile, is tempted by a high financial offer from HRC and promises of the future

Regarding KTM, who could lure Martin over with a sponsorship deal with Red Bull.

This is what Marca.com have said on the subject: “As MARCA has learned, recently an unexpected front has opened for Martinator: KTM.

[KTM has] even offered him the sponsorship of energy drinks [Red Bull] again.

“They are serious and KTM would give him a higher salary than Aprilia and an increasingly competitive mount, with several former Ducati riders at the helm, such as Francesco Guidotti, head of his team and before Prima Pramac with Martin.”