Jorge Martin: “I think this was the turning point of the season”

MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin has warned that his double victory at Le Mans could also have been the turning point in the 2024 season.

That’s because the French round was the first event of this year where the Pramac Ducati rider could ride naturally, without having to work around chatter (vibration) issues.

"Yes, we had a few problems with some vibrations in the first races, but finally in France I found the sensations of last year,” Martin told SkySport.it. “Now I know the bike and I know where we can go by working more on the details and not on the problems.

“I think this was the turning point of the season."

Martin heads to this weekend’s Catalunya MotoGP with a 38-point title lead, meaning he cannot be toppled from the head of the standings whatever happens in Barcelona.

But he insists: “I want to make the most of every moment and have fun, not just think about the [title] victory. Obviously, if at the end of the year there is the possibility of winning the world championship, [I’ll think about it] but not now.”

While the title battle might well go down to Valencia in November once again, a big off-track decision is looming over Martin’s future. Will he finally get the coveted factory team seat alongside Francesco Bagnaia or look elsewhere for 2025?

“Everything should be decided within these two races. But I don't think that much will change for me: in Barcelona or at Mugello you will always see the same rider on the track,” he said.

“I think all the riders want to get to a factory team and I think it's the right time for me to do it. It would be a bit like closing a circle..."

Whichever (factory) team Martin joins next season, he has one more chance to avenge last year’s title defeat and make history as MotoGP’s first satellite world champion.

"[Winning the title] would fulfil my and my family's lifelong dream and then it would be making history because no one has ever won it with a satellite team,” Martin acknowledged.

“It would be incredible, for Paolo [Campinoti] and for the whole team of which I am very proud..."

"They gave me the opportunity and the confidence that I needed in 2021,” Martin added of his time at the Pramac team, which saw him take a debut MotoGP win in only his sixth race.

“I think this cycle is over and now I have to look forward: my dream [for 2025] is to go to the official Ducati team and win with them.

"Let's hope that happens.”