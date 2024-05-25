UPDATED: 2024 MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Full Qualifying Results

Raul Fernandez moves from seventh to third after his fastest qualifying lap, initially cancelled due to yellow flags, is reinstated after the session.

The knock-on means Brad Binder drops to the head of row two, in fourth, and title leader Jorge Martin is now demoted to row three...

MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 1'38.190s 7/7 350k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.031s 3/8 350k 3 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.071s 6/7 351k 4 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.144s 6/8 353k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.179s 3/8 353k 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.210s 6/8 350k 7 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.211s 2/5 351k 8 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.502s 6/7 350k 9 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.573s 6/7 351k 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.588s 3/5 350k 11 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.670s 3/8 351k 12 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.782s 2/6 347k Qualifying 1: 13 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 1'38.53s 8/8 348k 14 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 1'38.536s 7/8 352k 15 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 1'38.551s 6/8 354k 16 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 1'38.662s 7/8 355k 17 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'38.705s 7/8 350k 18 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'38.978s 6/7 352k 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 1'39.12s 6/8 355k 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'39.156s 8/8 347k 21 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'39.524s 7/7 352k 22 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'39.621s 7/8 348k 23 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) 1'40.276s 6/8 350k

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP records: Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.562s (2024) Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.562s (2023)

Aleix Espargaro continues a dream home weekend, after announcing his retirement at the end of this year, with pole position for the 2024 Catalan MotoGP.

The Aprilia star, who won both races a year ago, wrestled pole away from reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia by just 0.031s. The factory Ducati rider lost his best lap, a 'pole' time of 1m 38.128s, to yellow flags.

KTM's Brad Binder put his Friday falls behind him by claiming a rare front row in third.

Title leader Jorge Martin and Pramac team-mate Franco Morbidelli fell moments apart at Turn 2, leaving them to watch the end of Qualifying 2 from the sidelines.

Martin starts from sixth, behind rookie Pedro Acosta and Qualifying 1 leader Fabio di Giannantonio.

Raul Fernandez, Alex Rins and Jack Miller form row three with Morbidelli, Enea Bastianini and a struggling Maverick Vinales completing the Q2 top 12.

Marc Marquez benefitted from a tow behind his brother and team-mate Alex throughout Q1.

But the eight-time world champion lost out to the rejuvenated Raul Fernandez, then fellow GP23 rider di Giannantonio, who broke Friday’s lap record by Espargaro. Espargaro then claimed it back with his 1m 38.190s pole time.

Alex also bumped Marc down a further place, meaning the Gresini riders will start side-by-side in 13th and 14th on the grid.