UPDATED: 2024 MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 6 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Raul Fernandez moves from seventh to third after his fastest qualifying lap, initially cancelled due to yellow flags, is reinstated after the session.

The knock-on means Brad Binder drops to the head of row two, in fourth, and title leader Jorge Martin is now demoted to row three...

MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Full Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)1'38.190s7/7350k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.031s3/8350k
3Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.071s6/7351k
4Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.144s6/8353k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.179s3/8353k
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.210s6/8350k
7Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.211s2/5351k
8Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.502s6/7350k
9Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.573s6/7351k
10Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.588s3/5350k
11Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.670s3/8351k
12Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.782s2/6347k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)1'38.53s8/8348k
14Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)1'38.536s7/8352k
15Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)1'38.551s6/8354k
16Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)1'38.662s7/8355k
17Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'38.705s7/8350k
18Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)1'38.978s6/7352k
19Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)1'39.12s6/8355k
20Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)1'39.156s8/8347k
21Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'39.524s7/7352k
22Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'39.621s7/8348k
23Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)1'40.276s6/8350k

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP records:
Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.562s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.562s (2023)

Aleix Espargaro continues a dream home weekend, after announcing his retirement at the end of this year, with pole position for the 2024 Catalan MotoGP.

The Aprilia star, who won both races a year ago, wrestled pole away from reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia by just 0.031s. The factory Ducati rider lost his best lap, a 'pole' time of 1m 38.128s,  to yellow flags.

KTM's Brad Binder put his Friday falls behind him by claiming a rare front row in third.

Title leader Jorge Martin and Pramac team-mate Franco Morbidelli fell moments apart at Turn 2, leaving them to watch the end of Qualifying 2 from the sidelines.

Martin starts from sixth, behind rookie Pedro Acosta and Qualifying 1 leader Fabio di Giannantonio.

Raul Fernandez, Alex Rins and Jack Miller form row three with Morbidelli, Enea Bastianini and a struggling Maverick Vinales completing the Q2 top 12.

Marc Marquez benefitted from a tow behind his brother and team-mate Alex throughout Q1.

But the eight-time world champion lost out to the rejuvenated Raul Fernandez, then fellow GP23 rider di Giannantonio, who broke Friday’s lap record by Espargaro. Espargaro then claimed it back with his 1m 38.190s pole time.

Alex also bumped Marc down a further place, meaning the Gresini riders will start side-by-side in 13th and 14th on the grid.

