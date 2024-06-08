Aprilia admit “Ducati decide” how silly season plays out

Ducati’s decisions enabled Aprilia to act in the rider market, they admit.

The 2025 MotoGP rider line-up will feature Jorge Martin at Aprilia, after he was overlooked at Ducati.

Gresini’s Marc Marquez has been named in the factory Ducati squad, instead of Enea Bastianini or Pramac’s Martin.

Among those watching with interest were Aprilia, who have filled one bike next season after Aleix Espargaro's retirement.

The future of Maverick Vinales is also unclear, with his contract expiring.

Prior to confirming Martin, Aprilia were been heavily linked with recruiting Bastianini. They could still go for Bastianini if they lose Vinales.

Max Biaggi, the MotoGP legend and now an Aprilia ambassador, assessed the situation.

“I am very sorry that Aleix is going because he was part of the Aprilia family for so long,” Biaggi told TNT Sports.

“Italian riders on an Italian bike is really a desire.

“I think there is a great chance that, maybe, this can happen.

“But, again, Ducati decide how it will move, this market. How it will go.

“It looks very crazy.”

After signing Martin to replace the retiring Espargaro, Aprilia must work out what to do with Vinales.

Should Vinales be tempted elsewhere, Bastianini could be targeted.

It would mean Bastianini can move to another factory without having to drop into a satellite team.

Aprilia know they have a coveted bike, too, after Vinales racked up three sprint victories plus the Grand Prix of the Americas.

The Italian manufacturer has established itself as Ducati’s nearest challengers, above KTM, recently.

Marco Bezzecchi or Fabio di Giannantonio would also fulfil Aprilia's dream of fielding an Italian rider, should they opt to leave VR46.