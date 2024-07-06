Francesco Bagnaia beaten in the sprint, but “we can be more competitive”

Francesco Bagnaia believes he will pose a bigger threat to Jorge Martin in the grand prix at Sachsenring.

Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia

Francesco Bagnaia took an early lead in the MotoGP sprint at Sachsenring before relinquishing the advantage to title rival Jorge Martin.

The reigning world champion eventually finished third after losing out on second to Miguel Oliveira too.

After a difficult Friday Bagnaia was happy to accept a podium, saying: “We made a very good step in front compared to yesterday.

“This morning, without the yellow flags I would have been on pole so it could have been a bit different. 

“We also had problems in qualifying with the bike, so it was not the best day in terms of consistency from the bike.

“In the race I tried everything but I was trying to manage too much. As soon as I Miguel overtook me I was behind with the tyre pressure and it was very difficult behind these two guys. But we will try again tomorrow.”

Bagnaia made one of his impressive race starts to go from fourth to lead, but on lap two the factory Ducati rider was surprised when Martin slid through at turn nine.

Bagnaia, who then suffered with tyre pressures, said Martin was smart to take the lead when he did.

“He was very smart in that moment because one more lap and it would have been difficult for him because of the tyre pressure,” added the Italian.

“It was intelligent. I was trying to manage the rear tyre to be more competitive in the last part of the race but it was useless.

“He overtook me when it was the moment to overtake me.”

In terms of Sunday’s main race, Bagnaia is hoping a change of to the medium rear will give him more chances to beat Martin.

Bagnaia said: “It will be important not to lose positions and to try and manage everything. Today the front tyre was completely destroyed.

“Maybe it was because I was behind and the front tyre pressure was too high.

“Maybe with the medium rear and the long race we can be more competitive.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
9m ago
Starting grid for F1 British Grand Prix: How Sunday’s race will begin
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in qualifying parc ferme with second placed team mate
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in…
F1
News
11m ago
“Nothing to do with it” - Sergio Perez shrugs off pressure questions after latest Q1 exit
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
33m ago
Francesco Bagnaia beaten in the sprint, but “we can be more competitive”
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
News
38m ago
George Russell beats Lewis Hamilton to Silverstone pole with British 1-2-3
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in…
MotoGP
News
43m ago
Jorge Martin lays down a marker: “I knew Pecco wouldn’t expect a move”
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Latest News

F1
Results
51m ago
2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 in the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 in the pits. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Starting grid for the German MotoGP at Sachsenring: How the race will begin
Miguel Oliveira
Miguel Oliveira
BSB
Results
1h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Qualifying Results
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Snetterton, Qualifying, 6 July
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Snetterton, Qualifying, 6 July
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
2h ago
Daniel Ricciardo reprimanded after unusual F1 pit lane weaving incident at British GP
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…