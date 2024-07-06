Francesco Bagnaia beaten in the sprint, but “we can be more competitive”

Francesco Bagnaia took an early lead in the MotoGP sprint at Sachsenring before relinquishing the advantage to title rival Jorge Martin.

The reigning world champion eventually finished third after losing out on second to Miguel Oliveira too.

After a difficult Friday Bagnaia was happy to accept a podium, saying: “We made a very good step in front compared to yesterday.

“This morning, without the yellow flags I would have been on pole so it could have been a bit different.

“We also had problems in qualifying with the bike, so it was not the best day in terms of consistency from the bike.

“In the race I tried everything but I was trying to manage too much. As soon as I Miguel overtook me I was behind with the tyre pressure and it was very difficult behind these two guys. But we will try again tomorrow.”

Bagnaia made one of his impressive race starts to go from fourth to lead, but on lap two the factory Ducati rider was surprised when Martin slid through at turn nine.

Bagnaia, who then suffered with tyre pressures, said Martin was smart to take the lead when he did.

“He was very smart in that moment because one more lap and it would have been difficult for him because of the tyre pressure,” added the Italian.

“It was intelligent. I was trying to manage the rear tyre to be more competitive in the last part of the race but it was useless.

“He overtook me when it was the moment to overtake me.”

In terms of Sunday’s main race, Bagnaia is hoping a change of to the medium rear will give him more chances to beat Martin.

Bagnaia said: “It will be important not to lose positions and to try and manage everything. Today the front tyre was completely destroyed.

“Maybe it was because I was behind and the front tyre pressure was too high.

“Maybe with the medium rear and the long race we can be more competitive.”