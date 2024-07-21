Jorge Martin mistake to quit Ducati? “It’s an ego thing”

Jorge Martin’s career would have benefitted from staying at Ducati - but pride is a key factor, it has been claimed.

Martin chose to sign for Aprilia in 2025 when the door slammed shut on his hopes of becoming a factory Ducati rider.

His decision to walk away from the best bike on the grid, rather than remain at a Ducati satellite team, has been debated.

“I think he would have been better to stay with a factory Ducati, which he would have been able to do,” TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson said.

“Ducati would have happily kept him. He would have moved to VR46 or Gresini on a factory bike.

“That would have been the best thing for his career. But he’s a proud man.

“Financially? It does play a part in our sport.

“As a factory rider for Aprilia he will earn, potentially, £5m base salary. Whereas, as a satellite rider, he could earn £1.5m.

“He wants a proper factory contract. It was best of the rest.

“As soon as the door closed to the factory Ducati team, he instantly reacted.

“The factory Aprilia ride was available and that’s why he went in that direction.”

Sylvain Guintoli added: “It depends on your character. Some riders need it more than others.

“He didn’t want to be the bridesmaid at Ducati. He thought he’d earned to be No1.

“He did not want to be second choice and that’s what it came down to.

“It’s an ego thing but sometimes ego and confidence makes a difference in how you ride.

“There is a very small number of riders who make a difference wherever they go. Can Martin do that? Possibly.

“He’s at the peak of his career. He’s learned a lot over the years. He’s the full package now.

“The Aprilia is a risk, he’s never tried the bike, and the dominant bike is the ‘24 Ducati. But can he win races next year on the Aprilia? Absolutely.”

Hodgson added: “We will learn how good the Aprilia is.

“Is Aleix Espargaro an absolute legend, a killer, a winning machine? Not at all.

“He’s a grafter who’s done it the hard way and earned his position, but he’s not a legend.

“He’s won races on the Aprilia. Maverick Vinales has been the same, he’s inconsistent.

“So we don’t know how good the package is but we will find out next year because [Martin] is the real deal.”

This season, Pramac’s Martin is 10 points off Pecco Bagnaia at the summit of the MotoGP championship.

Riding equal machinery, Martin hopes to take the #1 plate from Ducati to their Italian rivals next season.