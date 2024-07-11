Aleix Espargaro “would like to finish on the top step at least once before I leave”

Aleix Espargaro: “There’s still a long season ahead of me and I would like to finish on the top step of the podium at least once before I leave.”

Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April

Aleix Espargaro will join Honda as their new MotoGP test rider in 2025, but finishing off his Aprilia career remains a main goal of his this season.

Espargaro, who was forced to pull out of the German MotoGP last weekend after just a few laps in FP1, stayed with the Italian manufacturer throughout the weekend to help out the likes of team-mate Maverick Vinales and the Trackhouse duo.

Espargaro’s time at Aprilia has been full of ups and downs, with much of his success coming in the last couple of seasons.

Espargaro is not the only rider to leave the factory next season, as his departure was followed by Maverick Vinales deciding to join KTM with the Tech 3 team.

A three-time grand prix winner since 2022, Espargaro’s latest win was in the form of a sprint race at Catalunya.

While Espargaro admitted he’s “very proud” to be joining Honda when speaking in pit lane to MotoGP reporter Simon Crafar at Sachsenring, he also confessed that he wants to end the season strongly with Aprilia.

Espargaro said: “I’m happy and very proud because after a long career to join a project like HRC. I’m super happy.

“There’s still a long season ahead of me and I would like to finish on the top step of the podium at least once before I leave, but then it is going to be very nice to join a really interesting project that is in a low moment.

“Hopefully I can help them develop the bike and the mood inside the garage.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Marc Marquez “divisive”; Ducati CEO hints at Valentino Rossi skirmishes
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
WSBK
News
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu responds to MotoGP rumours: “I’ll stay with BMW for 2025”
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1
News
4h ago
Jeremy Clarkson drops hint about Adrian Newey’s next move with ‘house-hunting’ claim
(L to R): Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer with Jeremy Clarkson (GBR) on the grid. Formula 1
(L to R): Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer with…
WSBK
News
4h ago
Scott Redding on his WorldSBK future: “I’m contracted with BMW for 2025”
Scott Redding
Scott Redding
F1
News
6h ago
Martin Brundle’s theory for why Red Bull are sticking with Sergio Perez - for now
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Race
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…

Latest News

F1
News
7h ago
Confirmed: The six F1 venues holding sprint races in 2025
Lewis Hamilton leading the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race
Lewis Hamilton leading the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race
F1
News
7h ago
F1 2025 calendar: Full schedule and dates of every race
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leads at the start of the race…
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Aleix Espargaro “would like to finish on the top step at least once before I leave”
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
9h ago
Everything we know about Liam Lawson’s Red Bull F1 test at Silverstone
Liam Lawson (NZL) RB Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Practice
Liam Lawson (NZL) RB Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…