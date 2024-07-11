Aleix Espargaro “would like to finish on the top step at least once before I leave”

Aleix Espargaro will join Honda as their new MotoGP test rider in 2025, but finishing off his Aprilia career remains a main goal of his this season.

Espargaro, who was forced to pull out of the German MotoGP last weekend after just a few laps in FP1, stayed with the Italian manufacturer throughout the weekend to help out the likes of team-mate Maverick Vinales and the Trackhouse duo.

Espargaro’s time at Aprilia has been full of ups and downs, with much of his success coming in the last couple of seasons.

Espargaro is not the only rider to leave the factory next season, as his departure was followed by Maverick Vinales deciding to join KTM with the Tech 3 team.

A three-time grand prix winner since 2022, Espargaro’s latest win was in the form of a sprint race at Catalunya.

While Espargaro admitted he’s “very proud” to be joining Honda when speaking in pit lane to MotoGP reporter Simon Crafar at Sachsenring, he also confessed that he wants to end the season strongly with Aprilia.

Espargaro said: “I’m happy and very proud because after a long career to join a project like HRC. I’m super happy.

“There’s still a long season ahead of me and I would like to finish on the top step of the podium at least once before I leave, but then it is going to be very nice to join a really interesting project that is in a low moment.

“Hopefully I can help them develop the bike and the mood inside the garage.”