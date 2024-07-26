Official: Joan Mir signs new Honda contract

Joan Mir has signed a new contract with Honda.

He has committed his future for the next two seasons to the Repsol Honda MotoGP team.

Mir won the 2020 MotoGP championship with Suzuki but has endured a difficult time since switching to Honda, amid their struggles.

He was the final teammate for Marc Marquez, who quit last year. Mir's first year was blighted by crashes.

This season Mir's best grand prix result is P12.

But, Honda remain a powerhouse in MotoGP and, using the revised concessions rules, intend on battling their way back to the top.

Mir and Luca Marini will remain their factory combo for next season.

"First of all, I am very happy to be able to compete with Honda and HRC for the next two years," Mir said.

"It was my goal to continue this partnership, and this time I have been able to achieve it.

"HRC and I have been in partnership since 2023, and as we continue to do so, I believe that by continuing to input my opinions to HRC, I can contribute to improving the RC213V.

"I know what I need to do and I know what Honda can achieve, so I hope that we can both achieve it. We will continue to work hard for the future for the remainder of this season."

Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation, added: "I am very happy to be able to compete in MotoGP with Joan Mir for two years from 2025.

"This has been a tough season for Honda and HRC, unlike anything they have ever experienced before.

"Even in these circumstances, Mir has trusted the team, and we are very grateful for his attitude of never giving up and fighting at any time. We, along with Mir, would like to work together with all the stakeholders to make a comeback and do our best to meet the expectations of our fans as soon as possible.

"Once again, thank you to all the fans who always support us. We look forward to your continued support."