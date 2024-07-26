Jack Miller says "it's an illusion" that KTM have 'missed the boat'

Jack Miller: "It's an illusion, because KTM's last victory took place in the wet with Miguel."

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Jack Miller has endured a nightmare 2024 MotoGP season, with only one top-five finish all season.

KTM have struggled on the whole compared to Aprilia and, in particular, Ducati, who have reset the benchmark this year.

As a result of his tough run of form, Miller has lost his ride at KTM but the Australian believes he's been limited to some degree.

Speaking to Motosan.es, Miller was asked whether the RC16 was his limit, to which he said: “Yes, I think that’s everyone’s limit. It depends on how you tune the bike, how you build it and I think, as you've seen a few times this year, I crashed while I was in the group and trying to stay with the others. 

"And it's not because I'm slow, it's because I'm not comfortable and I try to push my limits every time. 

"And yes, it has cost us dearly on several occasions, but it is also what allowed me to reach this position today."

KTM have not been victorious in a grand prix since 2022, and although there has been sprint success at the hands of Brad Binder during that time, the Austrian manufacturer has failed in its hopes of becoming a title contender.

But Miller does believe that KTM are in the mix, calling it an illusion that they haven't kept pace at the front of MotoGP.

“It's an illusion, because KTM's last victory took place in the wet with Miguel," stated Miller. 

"You know, I think KTM's last two wins were in the wet. So, I don't think so. 

"You know, if you look at the season that Brad had last year, it's by far the most podiums in the dry, and the most competitive he's ever been in his Grand Prix career."

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
20m ago
Max Verstappen delivers “very tricky” verdict as McLaren lead 1-2 in Belgian GP practice
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
56m ago
Lewis Hamilton admits Mercedes F1 car “felt completely different” in Belgian GP practice
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
1h ago
Esteban Ocon lashes out at Alpine: “We haven’t been listened to”
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris ‘not felt comfortable' with McLaren F1 car despite topping timesheets
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Ducati Race of Champions Qualifying Results: Andrea Iannone on pole
Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Lando Norris heads McLaren 1-2 in second Belgian GP practice
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…
F1
Results
2h ago
2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
4h ago
2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Friday Practice as it happened
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Pecco Bagnaia: "Now I'm stronger than Marc, next year we will see"
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez