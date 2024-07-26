Jack Miller says "it's an illusion" that KTM have 'missed the boat'

Jack Miller has endured a nightmare 2024 MotoGP season, with only one top-five finish all season.

KTM have struggled on the whole compared to Aprilia and, in particular, Ducati, who have reset the benchmark this year.

As a result of his tough run of form, Miller has lost his ride at KTM but the Australian believes he's been limited to some degree.

Speaking to Motosan.es, Miller was asked whether the RC16 was his limit, to which he said: “Yes, I think that’s everyone’s limit. It depends on how you tune the bike, how you build it and I think, as you've seen a few times this year, I crashed while I was in the group and trying to stay with the others.

"And it's not because I'm slow, it's because I'm not comfortable and I try to push my limits every time.

"And yes, it has cost us dearly on several occasions, but it is also what allowed me to reach this position today."

KTM have not been victorious in a grand prix since 2022, and although there has been sprint success at the hands of Brad Binder during that time, the Austrian manufacturer has failed in its hopes of becoming a title contender.

But Miller does believe that KTM are in the mix, calling it an illusion that they haven't kept pace at the front of MotoGP.

“It's an illusion, because KTM's last victory took place in the wet with Miguel," stated Miller.

"You know, I think KTM's last two wins were in the wet. So, I don't think so.

"You know, if you look at the season that Brad had last year, it's by far the most podiums in the dry, and the most competitive he's ever been in his Grand Prix career."