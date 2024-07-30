Raul Fernandez glad to be racing with "security in my mind"

Raul Fernandez heads into the second half of the 2024 MotoGP season with a new two-year deal in his pocket.

Fernandez re-signed with Trackhouse Racing last week, and is set to be joined by Moto2 title contender Ai Ogura.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's British grand prix at Silverstone, Fernandez said: “I’m really looking forward to getting to Silverstone and happy to arrive there with a clear idea about my future.

"Staying with the team for the next two years was really important to know in order to be super relaxed and focused for this second part of the year.

"The weekend won’t be easy, we have a lot of work to do - first of all, to find the feeling on the bike again after the last three weeks without riding.

"Secondly, we will work with a new bike and we don’t have a lot of practice time so we need to understand everything quickly to be ready for the races and then try to enjoy Silverstone.

"It is usually a good track for our bike and I’m happy to come back and get there having security in my mind.”

Fernandez's team-mate Miguel Oliveira does not have a deal secured for 2025, but the former KTM rider is expected to sign with Pramac Yamaha.

Oliveira, who has a best result of fourth at Silverstone, added: “Silverstone was a good experience for me last year with a very strong result and close to the podium.

"We come back here after a decent summer break where there was time to rest and to get more in shape for the next part of the season.

"Therefore, I’m looking forward to reuniting with the team, getting back on the Aprilia with its upgrades and have some fun in Great Britain.”