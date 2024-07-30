Raul Fernandez glad to be racing with "security in my mind"

Raul Fernandez says he has "security in my mind" after agreeing a new deal with Trackhouse Racing.

Raul Fernandez
Raul Fernandez

Raul Fernandez heads into the second half of the 2024 MotoGP season with a new two-year deal in his pocket.

Fernandez re-signed with Trackhouse Racing last week, and is set to be joined by Moto2 title contender Ai Ogura.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's British grand prix at Silverstone, Fernandez said: “I’m really looking forward to getting to Silverstone and happy to arrive there with a clear idea about my future. 

"Staying with the team for the next two years was really important to know in order to be super relaxed and focused for this second part of the year. 

"The weekend won’t be easy, we have a lot of work to do - first of all, to find the feeling on the bike again after the last three weeks without riding. 

"Secondly, we will work with a new bike and we don’t have a lot of practice time so we need to understand everything quickly to be ready for the races and then try to enjoy Silverstone. 

"It is usually a good track for our bike and I’m happy to come back and get there having security in my mind.”

Fernandez's team-mate Miguel Oliveira does not have a deal secured for 2025, but the former KTM rider is expected to sign with Pramac Yamaha. 

Oliveira, who has a best result of fourth at Silverstone, added: “Silverstone was a good experience for me last year with a very strong result and close to the podium. 

"We come back here after a decent summer break where there was time to rest and to get more in shape for the next part of the season. 

"Therefore, I’m looking forward to reuniting with the team, getting back on the Aprilia with its upgrades and have some fun in Great Britain.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
I replaced Valentino Rossi - “It should have been handled differently”
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Luca Marini stuck on just one point: “I’m aware of the choice I made…”
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
F1
News
7h ago
James Vowles “surprised” Red Bull, Mercedes overlooked Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP), Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP), Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Raul Fernandez glad to be racing with "security in my mind"
Raul Fernandez
Raul Fernandez
F1
News
8h ago
Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 future with RB secure despite missing out on Red Bull promotion
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14…

Latest News

WSBK
News
9h ago
Mia Rusthen update provided by family
Mia Rusthen
Mia Rusthen
F1
News
9h ago
Johnny Herbert labels Sergio Perez “damaged goods” | “A broken man mentally”
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in the post qualifying FIA Press…
F1
News
11h ago
Lando Norris needs “reset” after “stupid mistakes” and “bad starts” in recent F1 races
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian…
MotoGP
News
11h ago
New Honda deal "another boost" for Joan Mir
Joan Mir
Joan Mir