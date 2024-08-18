Aleix Espargaro reveals wholesale changes that led to Austrian MotoGP Sprint podium

Aleix Espargaro had not finish better than sixth in any MotoGP race at the Red Bull Ring before yesterday’s Austrian MotoGP Sprint, in which he finished third.



Espargaro’s weekend had started especially badly: two crashes in the opening 15 minutes of FP1 in the 2a-2b chicane meant Espargaro clocked up only 14 laps on Friday morning, which he ended at the bottom of the timesheets in 25th.



The turnaround in both fortunes and performance that led Espargaro to the Sprint podium on Saturday was achieved via a multitude of changes made to the bike, as well as some adjustments to his own riding technique.



“This is why this is the best sport in the world and you always have to believe,” Espargaro told MotoGP.com, reflecting on his Sprint podium. “We worked really hard yesterday afternoon, we changed a lot the setting of the bike, we moved my position.



“Also, watching some videos with [Matteo] Baiocco we changed also the gear of the first chicane — second instead of first — so many, many things.



“I flew in the qualifying, a very impressive lap time, and then the pace also in the Sprint was crazy. I was laughing a little bit inside the helmet. Probably one of the best Saturdays of my career.”



Espargaro explained that, while the Red Bull Ring’s layout is not his favourite, it is also one that doesn’t suit the Aprilia RS-GP.



“Hats off to the team’s job because it’s not just that it’s not my favourite layout but also the Aprilia. The Aprilia loves the flowing corners, the high-speed circuits, and it’s difficult for this geometry or for this bike to stop the bike completely like Ducati does.



“I’m very happy for the job the team does because the bike they give me was really good today.”



Espargaro inherited third place after Marc Marquez crashed out of second place with five laps to go.



“He [Marquez] was doing a really good race, he was actually catching Pecco [Bagnaia]. I was in the limit, and for me it was already a really good race in fourth place. But, yeah, when he crashed I take the podium.



“He took my podium in Barcelona, so now he gives me back some small present.”