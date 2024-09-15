Honda hit with “expected more” criticism at Misano test: “What worries me is…”

Joan Mir says "I was expecting more from this test"

Joan Mir
Joan Mir

Joan Mir has delivered an aggrieved judgement of Honda’s efforts at the Misano test.

A new fairing (which looks similar to Ducati’s), chassis items and new aerodynamics were on the agenda for the RC213V riders.

But Repsol Honda’s Mir was not satisfied.

“We tried aero, we tried stuff that we’d tried before at the previous test that was not working,” Mir said.

“I was expecting more. I was expecting more from this test.

“To try things properly that weren’t working, to try more things.

“They made a great job on the aerodynamic side but, in the race, we didn’t improve at all.

“I expected a lot more.

“What worries me a bit is that the next test is in Valencia, and that will decide next year.

“We are far, to have one working line, and an idea to make a competitive bike for next year. We are very far from that.

“We need to work harder to make the process of evolution shorter.”

Mir acknowledged the sole positive from the one-day test: “The aero can give you more turning into the fast corners.

“It’s a small thing which helps a lot. Especially at this track, at Turn 11, it was positive.

“For the wheelie, it was slightly better.

“I’m happy for that - but disappointed in the other side.”

However, teammate Luca Marini offered some hope: “We were able to feel the difference in what Honda brought here and I hope that my feedback can help them with the direction to go.

“I think we found some positives not just for the future, but also for the next few races.”

LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco also had some positive feedback, 24 hours after claiming that the “project does not work at all”.

Zarco insisted after a day of testing: “I think we understand more things.”

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB
News
3h ago
British Superbikes, Oulton Park: Ryde bounces back - “I’ll take a first all day long”
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Race 3
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Race 3
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
3h ago
British Superbikes, Oulton Park: Bridewell takes WSBK inspiration to regain title lead
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Showdown
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
4h ago
British Superbikes, Oulton Park: Storm Stacey back on podium -”I’ll probably follow Kyle!”
Storm Stacey, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Showdown
Storm Stacey, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
Results
6h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Oulton Park (Showdown) - Race Results (3)
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park,
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park,
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
Feature
7h ago
Azerbaijan GP driver ratings: The worst weekend for Max Verstappen in six years?
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

More News

BSB
News
7h ago
Glenn Irwin lashes out at “arm chair k**bs ” as Haslam confirms lock-up
Glenn Irwin, BSB, 2024,
Glenn Irwin, BSB, 2024,
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
8h ago
Four drivers including Max Verstappen learn fate after probe into VSC overtake
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Snarling Marc Marquez “put fear into opposition”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
8h ago
F1 stewards announce verdict on Sergio Perez-Carlos Sainz crash
Carlos SAINZ
Carlos SAINZ
F1
News
8h ago
Stewards fine McLaren €5,000 for pitlane infringement
McLaren
McLaren