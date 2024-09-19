Brad Binder gives initial verdict on 2025 KTM MotoGP prototype

Brad Binder says the 2025 KTM MotoGP prototype bike he tested at Misano last Monday was “quite different” to the brand’s current package.

The South African, who will remain with KTM to the end of 2026, got his first taste of the 2025 lab bike that Pol Espargaro raced as wildcard at the Austrian and San Marino Grands Prix.

While the prototype RC16 grabbed headlines for its radical rear aerodynamics, the bike also appears to be running a revised engine with a different firing order from the current model.

Binder and future team-mate Pedro Acosta sampled the bike at the post-San Marino GP test, with the former offering his verdict on it ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna GP.

“Well, for sure it was quite different to what we have currently been using,” he said of the 2025 RC16.

“For sure there are a lot of small details that we still need to fine tune.

“But the initial impression was positive, was pretty cool.

“And yeah, I think KTM as a whole did a great job at the test, where every single rider was testing something different.

“So, we have a real wealth of new knowledge in things that we tried that we can really all put together and hopefully push our package on as fast as possible.”

Binder put in a strong showing at the San Marino GP, finishing fourth in the grand prix having qualified in sixth.

The Monday test after the race allowed KTM to focus on ideas to take a step forward for the Emilia Romagna GP also being staged at Misano, and Binder feels he will be “starting in a much better place than last time”.

“Definitely plan on it,” he replied when asked if he could be closer to the Ducatis this weekend.

“Of course we have every weekend. But it’s been a bit of a strange Thursday when you’ve been here a couple of weeks before.

“In general it’s been cool. We had time to do everything from the test, everything from the entire race weekend, trying to take all the best little bits wherever we can.

“So, for sure we’re going to be starting the weekend in a much better place than the last time we were here.

“So, I’m excited to see how we manage and hopefully we can fight a little bit closer to the sharp end.”